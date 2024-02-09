Birthday Items are gifts you will receive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons every year on your birthday. A week before your birthday, there will be an announcement in your village that there will be celebrations on the day.

Once your birthday arrives, Tom Nook or Isabelle will make an announcement. However, to actually start getting gifts from villagers, you have to attend the actual birthday celebration in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Getting birthday gifts from villagers in ACNH

On the day of your Birthday, a villager will take you to their home. At their home, you will find three of your close friends and birthday celebrations preparations for you. Just blow the Birthday candles, and you will get a birthday item as a gift in ACNH.

After this, you can trigger the event; you must hit a piñata to break it. Press the A button repeatedly to get 10 Cupcakes that will help you get gifts from other villagers. If you hit Pinata slowly, you will only receive six birthday cupcakes, which means fewer gifts.

Once you have birthday cupcakes, you can trade them with villagers, and they will give you a gift in exchange. However, you need to be at least friendship level 3 with a villager in ACNH before they will give you gifts in exchange for birthday cupcakes.

FYI You cannot purchase Birthday items, so you must get them from Villagers. One thing to note is never to wrap your birthday cupcakes, as you will not get a birthday item as a gift.

Besides the gifts from Villagers, you will receive 2,000 Nook Miles and a Handmade Cake from Mom with three variations. On your Birthday, we will recommend you play at night so you can enjoy a particular song from K.K. Slider. K.K. Slider will appear on your Birthday, irrespective of the day, so ensure you are there to enjoy it.

As you know how to get birthday items in Animal Crossing New Horizons, let’s discuss all the items and variations you can get.

Birthday Items List

You can get eight birthday items from the categories of Furniture, Clothing, Floor, and wallpaper. All these items are gifts from either Villagers or your friends. The items will also have some variations, which we will cover below.

Furniture Set

The following are the four Furniture set items you can get as Birthday gifts in ACNH.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Candles

Birthday Sign

Birthday Table

You will find three variations of Birthday Cake in these items, while the other three offer you six variations each. It means you can choose the variation you like according to your taste. Even though these items are not purchaseable, you can still sell them from 100 to 300 Bells each.

Clothing

Birthday Hat

Birthday Shades

These are the two clothing Birthday items you can get from villagers as gifts. The Birthday Hat has three variations for you, and you can sell it for 600 Bells. On the other hand, Birthday Shades have four variations, and you can sell them for 620 Bells.

Wallpaper and Floor

Party Wall

Party Flooring

Both Birthday items have no variations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and you can sell each for 370 Bells. You can gather and sell birthday items to make a lot of Bells quickly. However, that is only possible if you collect all these items in large quantities.

If you don’t know how? Don’t worry; we will cover the complete process so you can gather everything in minutes.

How to get all Birthday Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Obviously, your birthday only comes once a year, so that means it can take multiple years to get every birthday item in ACNH. Luckily, there is a neat trick that you can use to get every birthday item in the game within a matter of minutes.

You must take advantage of Time Travel to get your hands on all the birthday gifts in Animal Crossing New Horizons. You need to Time Travel to your Birthday, enjoy the party, and collect gifts from friends and Villagers by giving them Cupcakes.

After this, save progress and exit. Now, time travel to your date of birth in the next year and repeat the process to get items again.

You will sometimes get duplicate items, but you can always sell them. Ensure you are traveling to a different year, as traveling back to the same year again will not start your Birthday. After getting all the items, you can start from where you want and progress again. This is all that you need to know about Birthday Items in ACNH.