8 Beginner Tips in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

The game can get confusing after the prologue of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 if you don’t have a head start on what you should do next. This requires you to have a cheat sheet to make your gameplay easier, and for starters, you should focus your starting hours on improving combat training and getting yourself a horse.

This guide includes the top 8 beginner tips that prevent you from getting overwhelmed in the open world in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

1. Learn How to Fast Travel

The first thing players need to know is fast travel, which allows players to quickly move between cities. As soon as your map clears out, a blue shield will appear on cities, allowing you to fast travel by pressing M on the keyboard or D-pad on the controller.

TIP Don’t fast travel in the early game; instead, get Pebbles and ride on her to unlock her special perk, Good Old Pebbles, which makes her one of the best horses in KCD 2.

One thing you need to make sure of is your health and hunger, because you might encounter bandits on the way, and traveling consumes stamina. So, make sure you are well-rested, don’t have any injuries, and are well-fed.

TIP If you can’t seem to fast travel, untrack all POIs on the map, including fast travel points. Open the map and toggle fast travel destinations to fix your issue. Another simple fix would be to lose some weight that you’re carrying.

2. Crafting Savior Schnapps



You can save the game by sleeping in beds, and many main quests have auto-save points. However, another way of manually saving the game is by consuming Savior Schnapps.

TIP Avoid frequently saving the game in the beginning. Only Savior Schnapps can save the game, not the regular one.

You can get this beverage from traders and apothecaries or craft it on your own by using the Alchemy bench using Nettle (x1) and Belladonna (x2). Besides saving the game, this drink will boost your strength, agility, and vitality, but if you have Weak Savior Schnapps, it will only save your game.

3. Getting Enough Sleep

Next, you must focus on getting enough sleep or figuring out where to sleep to improve your health. You can use the taverns or inn to sleep, but you can also use the camps if you are short on groschens. A useful tip would be to ask the tavern-keeper for a room for 120 groschen (or less if you haggle). This will unlock a permanent bed with a shared chest for you.

Note that you can sleep on all beds, but not all beds that you sleep on will save the game. You need to sleep on owned beds to save the game while sleeping, and if you sleep in a bed that’s not yours, your sleep might be interrupted.

4. Heal Your Injuries

Bandages stop Henry from bleeding out if you have enough of them, but they do not heal you. So, if you want to heal yourself, you can only do that by sleeping or using a potion, like Marigold Decoction.

To check the status of an injury, head to the player menu and click on the Buffs section. Click on the injury to read more about how to heal it.

5. Visit Shrines

You will come across lots of Shrines in KCD 2, but you won’t know how these actually work. There’s a perk under the Scholarship skill, called Fundamentals of Theology, which you can unlock at level 14. This skill lets you pray at shrines, which will give you a buff that protects you from mortal injuries in combat and restores 25% of health. So, if you have this perk unlocked, you can take advantage of the shrine system.

6. Leveling Up Skills and Stats

Once you open the skills menu, choose a skill. The last paragraph of the description will discuss how to level up the skill and how much XP you will need for the next level.

Another way to level up skills and stats is by reading books, which can be bought from various NPCs. Once bought, you will find the book in your inventory.

TIP If the book is 95 or 100% read, you can sell it back to the vendor for a decent amount of Groschen.

7. Repairing Damaged Armor and Weapons

When your armor and weapons get damaged, their stats start to reduce. Therefore, it’s best to keep them repaired. To repair items made of metals, you need to talk to a blacksmith, whereas for gear and clothing, you will need to visit a tailor. As for wooden weapons like bows and crossbows, you will need to visit a carpenter, and a cobbler will take care of your damaged shoes and leather-related items, like horse saddles.

You can also repair items on your own if you have the proper repair kit. These kits can be purchased from vendors or can be found as loot. You can also repair some of your melee weapons at the sharpening wheel.

8. Stealth Kill / Knock Out

If you sneak up behind an opponent and have a dagger equipped, you can attempt to assassinate them or use non-lethal force to knock them out. Note that there is a little bit of time requirement, and you might even miss this.

To successfully kill an NPC or stealth kill them, sneak up to them from behind, press the required button to assassinate or knock them out, and then keep a close eye on the center of your screen. Once the blue dagger appears, quickly press your attack button to choke or kill the target.

Remember that if you are too slow, a green shield icon will appear on the screen. When it does, immediately press the block button to prevent the target from escaping.