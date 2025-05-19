How to Sleep in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Sleeping is one way of healing in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It recovers Henry’s health, reduces fatigue. Note that if you sleep excessively, the benefit eventually stops; it increases hunger while the food spoils in your inventory.

While sleeping, be sure not to sleep in someone else’s bed, as it is considered trespassing and you can get seriously punished. To prevent this, you can find sleeping spots for free or get a permanent bed that you can fast travel to from any location.

This guide covers the details breakthrough of how you can sleep in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Where to Sleep for Free in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

When you first start the game, you will be around Bozhena’s house, where you will sleep in the beginning. While exploring, if you come across Abandoned Camps, you can sleep on rags there.

FYI Sleeping on rags in abandoned camps is risky, as you might be interrupted by roaming bandits.

Once you move to Troskowitz, head to the tavern and move right outside of the main area of the tavern. You will find a cart in the barn area and a hay pile nearby where you can sleep.

FYI Once you sleep in the barn area, you will be able to accept the quest to help you get into the wedding.

If you’re doing the main quests in castles or restricted areas, you will get a free bed for temporary use.

How to Get a Permanent Bed in KCD 2?

Right after the prologue, if you pursue the Semine wedding questline, you can earn a free room that you can sleep in anytime. You can earn a free bed no matter which storyline you choose, Blacksmith’s or Miller’s. Just make sure to ask for your room.

If you want a room quicker, go for the blacksmith path, as it’s easier to complete. To get to the blacksmith, move northwest of Tachov, talk to Radovan, and complete his first job to get the room.

Where to Rent a Room for Sleep in KCD 2?

You can also rent a room at an inn for the night. You can either pay to spend the night or perform a task for the innkeepers and sleep in the bed without being kicked out. If you purchase a room for the night, and for some reason you can’t locate the room, look for a green wreath above the door.