Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Pebbles Guide

Pebbles is one of the first horses you can get in early gameplay of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Though she isn’t the best choice, you can increase her stats by unlocking her secret perk.

There are two ways of getting Pebbles: you can either pay for her or convince the horse trader to give her for free. This guide covers everything you need to know about getting Pebbles and unlocking her secret perk in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Get Pebbles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Travel southwest from Troskowitz, and you will reach the stables of Semine. The stables hold different horses, including pebbles.

Now, you can pay the horse trader, Groom Ballatay, for Pebbles or get her for free. We recommend using saviour schnapps before convincing the horse trader to give you Pebbles for free. It should be a fairly easy skill check to convince Ballatay to give you Pebbles back simply by asking him to be reasonable.

Another way of getting the horse is by stealing it. For this, when you are in Tachov, talk to the blacksmith Radovan, go to the trades, and you will be able to buy some lockpicks. Once you have the lockpicks, head to the stables of Semine. Wait for nighttime when the Ballatay heads home to sleep.

Look through the window and confirm that he’s sleeping. Break into his house by lockpicking the main and his room doors.

TIP Make sure to save the game before trying to break into his house so you can have a safe replay. Once you successfully break into his room, save the game again, so if you die or fail, you can replay the game without wasting time.

Press X to start robbing him. Make sure this will be time-limited; if you don’t hurry, you will end up getting caught. Grab the money off him and wait for him to reappear at the stables the next day. Buy the Pebbles from him for 160 Groschens, the money you stole from him.

Pebbles Stats

Pebbles might not be the best horse in the game, but you will still get a good start from her. Pebbles hold the following start:

Stamina 129 Capacity 138 Speed 33 Courage 12

How to Unlock Good Old Pebbles Perk in KCD 2

If you don’t want to spend thousands of groschens on buying the best horse in the game, you should aim to unlock Pebbles’ secret perk. To unlock the “Good Old Pebbles” perk, you need to ride 35km with her, and the perk unlocking notification will pop up on the top right side of the screen. For some players, the perk is unlocked at level 14 of the Horsemanship skill.

Pebbles Stats After Unlocking the Perk

Pebbles’ Stats are drastically increased after unlocking the perk.

Stamina 216 Capacity 358 Speed 53 Courage 12

Pebbles with good stamina can become one of the best carrying horses in the game. It is recommended not to use him in fights due to his low courage.