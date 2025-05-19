How to Fast Travel in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Fast travel, compared to manual traveling, is a quicker method of exploring towns in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in terms of real-time. However, one fact to consider here is that fast travel does consume a lot of in-game time, as Henry might take the longest possible route.

To initiate fast travel, you must first unlock this feature by exploring the map manually on foot; as you visit new towns, they become accessible for fast traveling. You might experience random encounters like getting ambushed during your journey, so it’s best to stay at full health or save the game before fast traveling.

This guide breaks down every detail on fast traveling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 including how to unlock it and fix the bugs related to it.

How to Access Fast Travel in KCD 2

To fast travel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, do the following steps:

Open the map by pressing M on the keyboard or the d-pad on the controller. Look for regions that have a blue icon on them with a wagon wheel and select the destination you want to go to. Note that you can only teleport to regions with the blue icon. Start traveling once you have selected the destination by pressing E on the keyboard or A on the controller.

FYI: When you open the map for the first time, you will need to unlock towns by exploring them on foot; after this, you will be able to fast travel to that spot from anywhere.

“Can’t Fast Travel” Fix

Sometimes, you get an error while fast traveling; this is because the feature glitches at certain places. If you encounter this issue, simply change your location and then open your map again to try to travel fast.

Other times, you might carry excessive weight, restricting fast-traveling options. To overcome this factor, make sure to keep an eye on the max carry weight at the bottom of the inventory screen and lighten up some weight.

Note that some quests also require you to stay in one place until they’re completed. So, make sure you complete all quests before fast traveling to another spot.

Can’t Get Fast Travel Prompt in KCD 2

Some players have reported that they do not get fast travel prompts despite being to multiple locations. This is because you might be because your map has accidentally filtered out fast travel points. To fix this, simply open the map legend on the left and make sure Fast Travel Destinations is toggled on.

Fast Travel, Health, and Jail

When you’re fast traveling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you need to keep a check on your hunger and exhaustion, especially while traveling to a large town. This is because while traveling, with time, your hunger and exhaustion will increase, affecting your health. You might also get attacked by bandits on the road while you’re traveling, so be ready for that.

Note that if you’re wanted, you might discover armed local guards along the path, which will end up taking you to jail or the gallows. Similarly, if you encounter a guard, they might stop to check you, and if you have any stolen goods, you might end up getting arrested.