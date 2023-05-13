Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Guide – How to Kudos, Kudos to Friends Guide

During the course of your journey through Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you’ll be asked to give Kudos to another player in the game. Doing so is fairly simple and doesn’t take a whole lot of time. Those of you who don’t know where to begin, this Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Guide should help you a little.

In this Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Guide, we have discussed how you can give Kudos to another player playing the game.

The first thing that you’ll need is an in-game ‘Friend’ whom you can visit. While roaming around through different areas, you’ll come across several players whom you’ll be able to befriend. Once you have a friend, you need to go to your Friend List and head to their Camp. Once there, all you need to do is to tap on the name of your Friend and select give him/her a Kudos. As simple as that! In addition to giving them a Kudos, you should also be able to see what they are selling and other things.

This is all we have in our Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!