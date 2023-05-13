Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Collectibles Guide to help you learn all about finding different collectibles in the game. You can collect Bugs, Fruits, Shells, and Fish in order to sell them or to complete requests of other Animals and increase your Friendship Link.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Collectibles Guide
Bugs
After arriving on Sunburst Island, you will be able to catch bugs in order to complete requests and sell. To do so, you need to tap the bug on the screen in order to catch it.
However, do note that Bugs will run away if you get too close to them. If you miss a Bug, there is no need to leave the area.
Just run around a little and you should find them again. The following is a complete list of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Bugs alongside their prices.
Fruit Beetle – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Monarch Butterfly – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Tiger Butterfly – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Horned Dynastid – Rare
Selling Price: 100 Bells
Emperor Butterfly – Very Rare
Selling Price: 3,000 Bells
Jewel Beetle – Very Rare
Selling Price: 2,000 Bells
Miyama Stag – Very Rare
Selling Price: 1,500 Bells
Banded Dragonfly – Rare
Selling Price: 3,000 Bells
Birdwing Butterfly – Rare
Selling Price: 3,500 Bells
Peacock Butterfly – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Raja B. Butterfly – Very Rare
Selling Price: 1,500 Bells
You can also spend Leaf Tickets on purchasing Honey to catch multiple Bugs at the same time. Check the ‘Catch Info.’ to see which Bugs have 100% chances of getting caught.
Fish Collectibles
Like Bugs, you can also catch Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Fish either to sell it or to complete requests. In order to fish, head over to Lost Lure Creek and Saltwater Shores.
The former contains river fish and the latter contains ocean fish. Like Bugs, you need to tap the screen to throw the line and catch a fish.
When trying to fish, you should look for larger shadows as they are often Rare/vRare Fish. Like Bugs, you do not need to leave the area if you miss a Fish.
You should also be able to buy Throwing Nets using the Leaf Tickets in order to catch multiple Fish at the same time.
River
Crucian Carp – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Pale Chub – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Yellow Perch – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Black Bass – Rare
Selling Price: 100 Bells
Koi – Rare
Selling Price: 1,500 Bells
Rainbow Trout – Rare
Selling Price: 1,500 Bells
Ocean
Horse Mackeral – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Olive Flounder – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Squid – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Red Snapper – Rare
Selling Price: 100 Bells
Blowfish – Very Rare
Selling Price: 1,500 Bells
Footballfish – Very Rare
Selling Price: 3,000 Bells
Tuna – Very Rare
Selling Price: 3,000 Bells
Wale Shark – Very Rare
Selling Price: 8000 Bells
String Fish – Very Rare
Selling Price: 5000 Bells
Saw Stag – Rare
Selling Price: 1,200 Bells
King Koi – Super Rare
Selling Price: 50,000 Bells
King Salmon – Rare
Selling Price: 4,000 Bells
Giant King Salmon – Super Rare
Selling Price: 30,000 Bells
Shells
You should be able to collect Shells after arriving at Saltwater Shores. Like with other collectibles, you can either sell them or use them to complete requests. You can find all the Shells in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp below:
Conch Shell – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Coral – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Scallop Shell – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Oyster Shell – Common
Selling Price: 10 Bells
Pearl-Oyster Shell – Rare
Selling Price: 2000 Bells
Fruits
Fruits in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can be acquired from Fruit Trees. You can either sell them to other players or complete requests. You should be able to find Fruits in Breezy Hollow and Saltwater Shores.
- Apple – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Cherry – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Coconut – Saltwater Shores, Sunburst Island
- Orange – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Peach- Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Pear – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Apple – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Cherry – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Grapes – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Lemon – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Lychee – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Orange – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Peach – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek
- Perfect Pear – Breezy Hollow, Lost Lure Creek