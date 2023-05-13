Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Collectibles Guide to help you learn all about finding different collectibles in the game. You can collect Bugs, Fruits, Shells, and Fish in order to sell them or to complete requests of other Animals and increase your Friendship Link.

For more help on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can check out our Animals Guide, Beginners Guide, and Crafting Guide.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Collectibles Guide

Bugs

After arriving on Sunburst Island, you will be able to catch bugs in order to complete requests and sell. To do so, you need to tap the bug on the screen in order to catch it.

However, do note that Bugs will run away if you get too close to them. If you miss a Bug, there is no need to leave the area.

Just run around a little and you should find them again. The following is a complete list of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Bugs alongside their prices.

Fruit Beetle – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Monarch Butterfly – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Tiger Butterfly – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Horned Dynastid – Rare

Selling Price : 100 Bells

Emperor Butterfly – Very Rare

Selling Price : 3,000 Bells

Jewel Beetle – Very Rare

Selling Price : 2,000 Bells

Miyama Stag – Very Rare

Selling Price : 1,500 Bells

Banded Dragonfly – Rare

Selling Price: 3,000 Bells

Birdwing Butterfly – Rare

Selling Price: 3,500 Bells

Peacock Butterfly – Common

Selling Price: 10 Bells

Tiger Butterfly – Common

Selling Price: 10 Bells

Raja B. Butterfly – Very Rare

Selling Price: 1,500 Bells

You can also spend Leaf Tickets on purchasing Honey to catch multiple Bugs at the same time. Check the ‘Catch Info.’ to see which Bugs have 100% chances of getting caught.

Fish Collectibles

Like Bugs, you can also catch Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Fish either to sell it or to complete requests. In order to fish, head over to Lost Lure Creek and Saltwater Shores.

The former contains river fish and the latter contains ocean fish. Like Bugs, you need to tap the screen to throw the line and catch a fish.

When trying to fish, you should look for larger shadows as they are often Rare/vRare Fish. Like Bugs, you do not need to leave the area if you miss a Fish.

You should also be able to buy Throwing Nets using the Leaf Tickets in order to catch multiple Fish at the same time.

River

Crucian Carp – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Pale Chub – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Yellow Perch – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Black Bass – Rare

Selling Price : 100 Bells

Koi – Rare

Selling Price : 1,500 Bells

Rainbow Trout – Rare

Selling Price : 1,500 Bells

Ocean

Horse Mackeral – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Olive Flounder – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Squid – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Red Snapper – Rare

Selling Price : 100 Bells

Blowfish – Very Rare

Selling Price : 1,500 Bells

Footballfish – Very Rare

Selling Price : 3,000 Bells

Tuna – Very Rare

Selling Price : 3,000 Bells

Wale Shark – Very Rare

Selling Price: 8000 Bells

String Fish – Very Rare

Selling Price: 5000 Bells

Saw Stag – Rare

Selling Price: 1,200 Bells

King Koi – Super Rare

Selling Price: 50,000 Bells

King Salmon – Rare

Selling Price: 4,000 Bells

Giant King Salmon – Super Rare

Selling Price: 30,000 Bells

Shells

You should be able to collect Shells after arriving at Saltwater Shores. Like with other collectibles, you can either sell them or use them to complete requests. You can find all the Shells in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp below:

Conch Shell – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Coral – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Scallop Shell – Common

Selling Price : 10 Bells

Oyster Shell – Common

Selling Price: 10 Bells

Pearl-Oyster Shell – Rare

Selling Price: 2000 Bells

Fruits

Fruits in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can be acquired from Fruit Trees. You can either sell them to other players or complete requests. You should be able to find Fruits in Breezy Hollow and Saltwater Shores.