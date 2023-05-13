Crafting materials can be quite a hard thing to figure out. This Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Crafting Materials Guide will tell you each and everything that you need to know about the crafting materials, what they are and how you can effectively utilize them for your benefit while playing Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Crafting Materials

Remember that you can have a limit of each item. By the time you get to level 30, you will be able to carry 999 of each. Remember to keep on crafting new items as soon as you can. The materials are different in rarity but are all earned through similar ways. Let’s see some of the crafting materials in the game.

Cool essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Agnes, Angus, Apollo, Cherry, Eugene, Freya, Fuchsia, Kyle, O’Hare , Phoebe, Raddle, Ribbot, Roscoe, Sandy, Static, Tex, Tom, and Shovelstrike Quarry.

Cotton

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Agnes, Bitty, Bud, Broccolo, Cube, Maggie, Penelope, Rex, Rocco, Roald, Sprinkle, Tex, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Wood

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alfonso, Apple, Ava, Bob, Boots, Bunnie, Carmen, Chrissy, Dotty, Drago, Egbert, Filbert, Francine, Goose, Hamlet, Hopkins, Kid Cat, Lily, Marshal, Merry, Mitzi, Moe, O’Hare, Peanut, Plucky, Poppy, Punchy, Raddle, Ribbot, Rosie, Snake, Static, Tad, Tom, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Natural essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alfonso, Beau, Boots, Dotty, Eloise, Fauna, Filbert, Goldie, Hamlet, Maple, Punchy, Rex, Roald, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Paper

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alice, Apollo, Avery, Charlise, Curt,Eugene, Merengue, Muffy, Octavian, Pierce, Pietro, Stella, Vesta, Wendy, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Modern essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alice, Carmen, Naomi, Poppy, Wolfgang, Zell, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Preserves

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Angus, Claudia, Jay, Jitters, Naomi, Robin, Rowan, Twiggy, Vic, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Steel

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Antonio, Bam, Beau, Bill, Bluebear, Boone, Butch, Carrie, Cheri, Cherry, Colton, Drake, Eloise, Fauna, Flip, Freya, Fuchsia, Gladys, Goldie, Julia, Julian, June, Ketchup, Kyle, Lobo, Maple, Margie, Peewee, Pekoe, Phoebe, Roscoe, Sandy, Stitches, Tia, Tucker, Whitney, Wolfgang, Zell, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Sporty essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Antonio, Bam, Bud, Butch, Charlise, Cheri, Flip, Hopkins, Jay, Kid Cat, Moe, Peewee, Rowan, Tad, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Cute essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Apple, Bitty, Bluebear, Bunnie, Carrie, Chrissy, Ketchup, Lily, Maggie, Merry, Peanut, Penelope, Rosie, Shari, Sprinkle, Stella, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Rustic essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Ava, Avery, Boone, Drake, Goose, June, Marshal, Mitzi, Plucky, Vesta, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Harmonious essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Bill, Curt, Drago, Gladys, Margie, Pekoe, Snake, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Hip essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Bob, Broccolo, Cube, Francine, Merengue, Octavian, Pietro, Stitches, Twiggy, Wendy, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Elegant essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Claudia, Colton, Julia, Julian, Muffy, Pierce, Whitney, Tia, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Civic essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Cobb, Elise, Gaston, Kidd, Molly, Rocco, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Historical essence

You can obtain this material by doing quests for Egbert, Lobo, Robin, Tucker, Vic, and Shovelstrike Quarry

Sparkle stones

You can obtain this material by doing quests for every other friendship level after 7 and Stretch Goals

Friend powder

You can obtain this material by Leveling up, giving friends kudos, watering friends’ plants, sharing rare creatures.

Caps

You can obtain this material by doing quests for OK Motors.

1-up mushroom

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals

Candy cane

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, Event Challenges, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.

Countdown charm

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.

Crystal shard

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, and Stretch Goals.

Snowflakes

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, Stretch Goals, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.

Mega mushroom

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals

Super Mushroom

You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals