Crafting materials can be quite a hard thing to figure out. This Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Crafting Materials Guide will tell you each and everything that you need to know about the crafting materials, what they are and how you can effectively utilize them for your benefit while playing Animal Crossing.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Crafting Materials
Remember that you can have a limit of each item. By the time you get to level 30, you will be able to carry 999 of each. Remember to keep on crafting new items as soon as you can. The materials are different in rarity but are all earned through similar ways. Let’s see some of the crafting materials in the game.
Cool essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Agnes, Angus, Apollo, Cherry, Eugene, Freya, Fuchsia, Kyle, O’Hare , Phoebe, Raddle, Ribbot, Roscoe, Sandy, Static, Tex, Tom, and Shovelstrike Quarry.
Cotton
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Agnes, Bitty, Bud, Broccolo, Cube, Maggie, Penelope, Rex, Rocco, Roald, Sprinkle, Tex, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Wood
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alfonso, Apple, Ava, Bob, Boots, Bunnie, Carmen, Chrissy, Dotty, Drago, Egbert, Filbert, Francine, Goose, Hamlet, Hopkins, Kid Cat, Lily, Marshal, Merry, Mitzi, Moe, O’Hare, Peanut, Plucky, Poppy, Punchy, Raddle, Ribbot, Rosie, Snake, Static, Tad, Tom, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Natural essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alfonso, Beau, Boots, Dotty, Eloise, Fauna, Filbert, Goldie, Hamlet, Maple, Punchy, Rex, Roald, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Paper
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alice, Apollo, Avery, Charlise, Curt,Eugene, Merengue, Muffy, Octavian, Pierce, Pietro, Stella, Vesta, Wendy, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Modern essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Alice, Carmen, Naomi, Poppy, Wolfgang, Zell, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Preserves
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Angus, Claudia, Jay, Jitters, Naomi, Robin, Rowan, Twiggy, Vic, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Steel
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Antonio, Bam, Beau, Bill, Bluebear, Boone, Butch, Carrie, Cheri, Cherry, Colton, Drake, Eloise, Fauna, Flip, Freya, Fuchsia, Gladys, Goldie, Julia, Julian, June, Ketchup, Kyle, Lobo, Maple, Margie, Peewee, Pekoe, Phoebe, Roscoe, Sandy, Stitches, Tia, Tucker, Whitney, Wolfgang, Zell, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Sporty essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Antonio, Bam, Bud, Butch, Charlise, Cheri, Flip, Hopkins, Jay, Kid Cat, Moe, Peewee, Rowan, Tad, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Cute essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Apple, Bitty, Bluebear, Bunnie, Carrie, Chrissy, Ketchup, Lily, Maggie, Merry, Peanut, Penelope, Rosie, Shari, Sprinkle, Stella, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Rustic essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Ava, Avery, Boone, Drake, Goose, June, Marshal, Mitzi, Plucky, Vesta, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Harmonious essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Bill, Curt, Drago, Gladys, Margie, Pekoe, Snake, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Hip essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Bob, Broccolo, Cube, Francine, Merengue, Octavian, Pietro, Stitches, Twiggy, Wendy, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Elegant essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Claudia, Colton, Julia, Julian, Muffy, Pierce, Whitney, Tia, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Civic essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Cobb, Elise, Gaston, Kidd, Molly, Rocco, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Historical essence
You can obtain this material by doing quests for Egbert, Lobo, Robin, Tucker, Vic, and Shovelstrike Quarry
Sparkle stones
You can obtain this material by doing quests for every other friendship level after 7 and Stretch Goals
Friend powder
You can obtain this material by Leveling up, giving friends kudos, watering friends’ plants, sharing rare creatures.
Caps
You can obtain this material by doing quests for OK Motors.
1-up mushroom
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals
Candy cane
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, Event Challenges, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.
Countdown charm
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.
Crystal shard
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, and Stretch Goals.
Snowflakes
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Event Challenges, Stretch Goals, crafting, leveling up, and raising a friendship level.
Mega mushroom
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals
Super Mushroom
You get this material from the Villager quests, Shovelstrike Quarry, and Timed Goals