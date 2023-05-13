The Animals are the focal point of the new Animal Crossing. This Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animals Guide – Requests, How to Unlock, Friendship Requirements, Items Guide will tell you everything there is to know about them from their Levels at which they are unlocked to the items that they need during the course of the game.

For more help on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can check out our Beginners Guide and Crafting Materials Guide.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Animals Guide

Remember that Animals not at your camp will change position every 3 hours so you should make friends with them as soon as you can. New Animals are the best source of experience for the early Levels.

Animals usually have a preferred crafting material, which is given when a request is completed and they also have a theme for which they occasionally give essence.

Villagers

Animals Requirements

At either Level 10 or 15, you will be requested to craft a special item for the Animals. The item always costs around 10,000 Bells, 150 Materials, 4 Essenes, and two Stones. You should craft these items because you will probably need them.

Each Animal gives you two sparkling stones so you will neither gain nor lose these stones as long as you only complete one of these requests. Read on to find out the item required by each Animal.

Animals Unlocks and Items

As you upgrade your camp, a villager may may unlocked. This depends on that village’s ties, and the friendship level required to invite them to the village. As the tier goes up, you unlock more villagers.