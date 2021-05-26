Biomutant Character Resistances Guide

The world of Biomutant has been ravaged by rampant pollution and is thus full of hazardous areas. To survive, your character must have a built-up resistance to the hazard they face. In this guide, we’ll let you know all about Resistances in Biomutant and how you can increase and upgrade your resistance stats.

Biomutant Resistances

Resistance in Biomutant is the part of your character’s stats that determines how much your character can resist the various hazards in the game. The hazards in-game include Heat, Cold, Radioactive, Biohazard and Hypoxia.

Your character can have a percentage resistance to each of the hazards, hence mitigating the damage or effect they have on you. If you resist heat, for example, it will take longer for your character to reach the 100% heat threshold and hence longer for them to start taking damage.

How to Increase Resistance

You get to choose the type of resistance when you choose your character during the Character Creation Process. At the start, you will have 25 Resistance percentage to distribute amongst the 5 hazards however you want.

Choosing Radioactive and Heat resistance early in the game is recommended as these are the areas that you might be exploring early in the game.

During the course of the game, you will also get certain gear or full resistance suits which will increase your resistance to specific hazards. Furthermore, Biomutant lets you upgrade your resistances as you acquire bio points. Let’s discuss how you can do that below.

Upgrading Resistances

To upgrade your resistances in Biomutant, you will have to spend bio points. If you have bio points, then all you need to do is open the main menu, navigate your way into the character menu, access the mutation tab, and use the bio points to increase any resistance.

With each increase you purchase, the respective resistance will increase by 10% and further improve the more you invest in it. Check out our guide to learn how to get more bio points so that you can pump up your resistances.