In Cyberpunk 2077, you can fast travel to different points on the map very quickly. Although we recommend you take in the sights of Night City and get where you’re normally going, sometimes you just want to fast travel. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know quickly moving between places.

Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel

The fast travel option is not unlocked from the start. But it will unlock automatically once you complete The Ride at the end of your Lifepath specific prologue.

Some of the fast travel points will be unlocked in the Watson district and you can see them on the map.

You can see that all the fast travel points are at the locations you have visited previously.

You can unlock more fast travel points by visiting that point first. Just visit that location and it will be added to your fast travel options on the map.

The more you explore the different locations on the map, the more fast travel points will be added to the map.

How to use fast travel points

Using fast travel in CP 2077 is pretty easy. For fast traveling, you simply need to go to one of the fast travel points which you can see on the map and interact with it.

After that, you have to select the fast travel point where you want to travel and you will reach that location within a couple of seconds. You cannot fast travel to the location you have not visited first.

You have to visit the location physically first before you can fast travel there. Now let’s talk about the Watson Districts whose fast travel points are unlocked first in the game.

Watson

Watson is a district of Night City. It is the place where V takes residence and starts their adventure as well. There are 29 fast travel points in the Watson district, which you can see on the map given below.

Some of the notable fast travel points in the Watson district are also mentioned below.

Bradbury & Buran

This fast travel point is located around the corner from Vik’s ripper doc shop and Misty’s shop.

Ebunike Docks

This fast travel point is located in the northern part of the Watson district.

Megabuilding H10 Atrium

This is a key fast travel point since it takes you to the V’s apartment.

East

It is an important fast travel point because it will take you to Westbrook’s North Oak.

We will continue to update the guide with more information and fast travel points for the entire Night City.