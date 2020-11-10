This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Order of the Ancients Zealot Locations guide will be focused on the locations of all of the 15 Zealots scattered around the AC Valhalla world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a total of 45 Order of the Ancients targets that you need to kill in order to unlock the Disorder of the Ancients achievement. These Order targets are divided into two types: 15 Zealots and 30 Order Members.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Zealot Locations

The Zealots are horse-riders and harsh warriors that roam around a specific region. You need to have good equipment and a high level to face them.

Zealots are indicated by a white helmet icon on the map when you are within a few meters of them. You can also mark them by using Odin’s Sight so that you can track them later.

However, you can have Zealots hunt you rather than hunt them by making a simple decision in a story mission.

When fighting Leofrith in the main quest “Heavy is the Head,” you have the choice to spare him or kill him.

If you choose to kill him, the Zealots will come after you to avenge Leofrith. That way, you won’t have to look for them around the map.

But if you want to hunt them yourself, below are the locations of where you can find them.

Bercthun

Berchtun can be found in the Hamtunscire region with a suggested power of 340. Look for him in the plain field. He will be riding around the area on a horse.

Hrothgar

Suggested Power for Hrothgar is 280. He will be found in the Suthsexe region riding on the roads.

If he does not appear, wait for him to spawn or just roam around the area looking for him.

Woden

He can be found on the roads of the Cent region on his horse. The suggested power to face Woden is 220.

Cudberct

You can find Cuberct in the Oxenefordscire region on a horse. With a suggested power of 160, you’ll need good skills to get rid of him.

Heike

Heike can be found in the Essexe region with the suggested power of 250. She will be horse-riding on the roads of Essexe. You can use Raven or Odin’s sight to find her in the area.

Wuffa

Wuffa is an agile warrior, found in the left corner of East Anglia. She has a suggested power of 160 and fights with a spear. Look for her on the roads right beside the river.

Kendall

He will be found in the area between Ravensburg and Walden, Granterbridgescire.

The suggested power of Kendall is 90. He will have a long sword and shield equipped.

Horsa

Horsa needs a suggested power of 130 in order to beat him. He can be found in the Oxenefordscire region near the Alne River. He is an approximately 7ft tall warrior with a huge ax.

Beorhtsige

In the Glowecestrescire region, middle left of the map, you will find Beorhtsige riding on the main road.

He has a suggested power of 280. Beorhtsige carries a long spear and likes to dye his beard with the blood of his victims.

Wealdmaer

You need a suggested power of 160 to face Wealdmaer. He is found in the Scropescire region and carries a spear for a fight.

Redwalda

Below the Ledecestrescire region, near the river, you will find Redwalda on the main road of the area.

He carries a sword and a shield with him. You need to have above or near 90 power to beat him in a fight.

Eorforwine

Eorforwine is found right on the middle road of the Grantebridgescire region. She is a violent warrior that requires a player with 90 power.

Osgar

He is found on the left of the Lincolnscire region. He carries a sword and a bow with him. The suggested power to face him is 220.

Cola

Cola is a messenger working for The Adze. He is found at the top left side of the Ledecestrescire region, beside the bridge. You need to have above 90 power to beat him.

Callin

At the top right side of the map, in the Eurvicscire region, is found a hermit named Callin.

He is found below the Derwent River and carries a sword and bow with him. The suggested power in order to Callin is 280.