Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tips and Tricks

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tips guide, we will provide you with a lot of helpful tips and tricks that you can use as you pillage across England in Assassins Creed Valhalla.

The immense world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with things to do and places to visit. So, this guide aims to elevate your experience by giving you some helpful tips to use along your journey across England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tips

This AC Valhalla guide will cover tips of all kinds and a handful of combat tactics as well.

There are many hidden mechanics and nifty details that players might overlook but that’s what we are here for.

No Fall Damage

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a fun, hidden mechanic that lets you negate fall damage from any height.

When you jump from somewhere high, all you need to do is spam the heavy attack button and Eivor will perform a ground slam attack when he/she is close to the ground which lets you land unscratched and completely safe.

This is a fun mechanic to use when you want to quickly make your way down from a mountain.

Meditation & Day/Night Cycle

The map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is massive and the game gives you complete freedom to choose at what time you want to explore it.

There is a complete Day/Night cycle in Valhalla. You can change it from daytime to nighttime or vice versa by meditating.

To meditate, simply open up your Item Wheel and select the Meditate option which is in the center of the wheel.

A short cutscene will play out and the time of day will change.

Burn it down!

Some quests and activities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla require you to burn buildings or objects and doing so is fairly easy.

You can use the torch in your Item Wheel to burn things in Valhalla. Simply equip the torch from your Item Wheel, then aim and throw the torch towards flammable objects.

You can burn houses by throwing torches on the hay roof. If the first one doesn’t work simply throw a few more as you have an infinite number of torches.

You can also burn things using abilities that you learn via Ability Runes to light up your weapons and arrows on fire.

But this method is not recommended as it burns through ‘pun intended’ your adrenaline and resources.

Too hot to handle

Things might get out of hand on your pillaging adventures and you might catch fire. There are 2 ways to put out a fire in Valhalla

Rolling thrice (which consumes stamina) to put the fire out. You cannot role if your stamina bar has depleted.

Jumping in water to extinguish the fire.

Restoring Health

Ubisoft has taken a fresh approach in the health bar department where it does not automatically refill. Instead, you have to manually restore your health in Assassins Creed Valhalla.

There are several ways to do that

Sleeping in your Bed

You have a bed in your Settlement in England. Sleeping in that bed will fully restore your health.

Food & Rations

The wilderness is filled with berries & mushrooms to collect and eat. Towns also have boiling pots filled with food. Eating these will fill a small portion of your health.

If you collect additional berries and food items then that takes the form of rations that you can also consume.

Rations can be stocked and their progress is visible in the lower-left corner of the screen (next to the health bar). You can upgrade the number of rations you can carry up to 6.

Rations heal more than normal food and they are extremely helpful during longer fights and raiding activities.

Fishing is another way you can heal yourself. To gain a fishing rod, you must build a fisherman’s hut in your settlement. After that, the rod will be available in your item wheel.

You can also jump into the water and straight up melee the fishes to death.

Players should plan ahead of a difficult battle and stock up on edibles and rations to tip the odds in their favor during fights.

Combat

This next portion of the guide focuses on combat tips that make Eivor the deadliest Viking of them all.

The combat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks as if it’s the same as Odyssey but it isn’t. There are subtle changes that make it better than its predecessors.

Weak Points

Whenever you fight an enemy, notice that certain parts of their body will glow red. Those are weak points that you can hit to inflict massive stun damage.

While stunned, it is extremely easy to finish off an enemy.

Dealing with Shielded Enemies

While enemies with wooden shields can easily be defeated using heavy attacks or dual-wielded attacks.

Some enemies carry Unbreakable Shields and dealing with these guys can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what to do.

You can parry their attacks with any weapon and if you parry with perfect timing then you gain some time to hit a quick counter-attack with your dagger to maximize the damage.

Daggers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have the most damage but also require you to be extremely close to the enemy.

If you hit an enemy with quick dagger attacks, they will be stun-locked which allows you to follow up with more attacks.

You can find daggers with better stats from Wealth Chests or Merchants. The game also gives you a rather decent dagger later on as a quest reward.

Don’t Ring any Bells

While infiltrating any stronghold or camp, be on the lookout for red bells which can be disabled to prevent the enemies from calling in reinforcements.

Reset Skill Points

There are a lot of skills to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. And these skills are divided into branches.

Let’s say that you choose a path to unlock and later on realized that you wanted to try some other skills, fear not!

As the game lets you reset any spent Skill Points and allocate them elsewhere.

Raiding without the Longship

Sometimes, as you explore England, you will stumble upon places that can be raided.

You don’t need to have your ship by your side to start a Raid.

Whenever you find a door that says Force Open, simply open your item wheel and select the Raid button to commence raiding the place with your allies.

Upgrade your Settlement

After you establish a settlement in the heart of England you’ll find that the Settlement will seem pretty small, with just a few improvements available.

But if you’re willing to invest in the time to accumulate resources, the Settlement will really help Eivor in a big way, enabling extra upgrades and increasing health, weapons, damage, and more stats.

Unlocking Eagle’s Dive

You need to develop the Hidden Ones Bureau to get this feature and speak to Hytham, who teaches Eivor the ways of the Eagle’s Dive.

Do more Raids

The easiest way to procure supplies to upgrade the buildings in your settlement is by raids.

The raids on the map of Valhalla correlate to their region’s suggested power level, so if there’s a monastery in an area at power level 90, when you’re around that level, you can raid it.

Take Aid of Odin’s Sight

Using Odin’s sight, you will be able to illuminate food and tools. Skirmishes amongst groups of closely dressed warriors would be a lot of the fighting you do.

Odin’s Sight would make your opponents illuminated for you.

You can’t attack your allies unintentionally, so knowing which ones are targets will save you a lot of time and confusion.

Keep your Weapons Upgraded

Keeping your weapons upgraded is going to be very important throughout the course of the game since the game’s intensity level will go only up.

You have two ways of upgrading weapons: one is at weaponsmiths, where you swap ingots to upgrade the overall standard of your gear.

The other is from your inventory menu, where you can use different collectable tools to boost the stats of your gear.

Don’t Undermine Your Stamina

Parrying and dodging both need agility, but if you’re failing through fights to protect yourself, it could be because you’re spamming the hard attack button or running about needlessly, exhausting your endurance too fast. For all times, try to conserve a bit of stamina just in case a hard attack comes your way.

Don’t go far just For Wealth Items

To show immersive locations in the world, use your Odin’s Sight.

You may need to crack a window blocking barrier, occasionally, fire a lock through a hole in the wall, or find a key, but you shouldn’t have to stray too far from the spot indicated on the map