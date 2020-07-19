Ghost of Tsushima is indeed one of the greatest open-world games of the generation. The game gives you a platform that spans an entire island with a vast number of things to do and inviting locations. This Ghost of Tsushima Beginner’s guide covers all the basic things that you need to know as a beginner along with tips for better progression through the game.

Ghost of Tsushima Beginner’s Guide

In the very beginning, the game is pretty easy and straightforward. You will have no abilities, ranged weapons, or skills yet but don’t worry though!

You will eventually learn amazing skills and acquire better weapons and abilities. This is just the calm before the storm that leads to Jin embracing the ways of the ghost and much more.

Earning Weapons & Armor

If you don’t have any cool weapons in the beginning, don’t worry; Start completing the side quests and the gear will come as they are perhaps the best ways to earn weapons and armor at the initial stages of the game.

The ‘Tales of Tsushima’ side quest is a very important one. You will learn the ways of the ghost i.e. sneaking and backstabbing during this quest and also receive armor, weapons and outfits at the completion.

Besides that, ‘Mythic Tales’ side quests are also highly recommended. Not only they reward you with abilities, but also rewards you with items straight out of Tsushima legends!

Exploring the Map

Ghost of Tsushima spans an entire island, why not explore it? The beautiful island is packed with highly inviting things and you should take time to explore it as much as you can because the more you explore, more abilities you will discover!

There will be a lot of ‘Question marks’ signs on the map. Better start from exploring those marked locations. As you will explore, you will see Hot Springs, Fox Dens, Bamboo Strikes and Shrines.

Almost all these locations will improve your character one way or another. Hot springs increase your health while shrines increase your charm that add buffs to your abilities. Similarly, Fox Dens increase the number of charm slots.

You will also have to face some roadside ambushes while exploring the island. Don’t evade these ambushes as they are opportunities to increase your Legend. Increasing your Legend will then earn you Techniques or Skill Points.

Choosing the Outfits Wisely

During Act 1, you will collect various outfits and armors. You must realize the true potential of every outfit and use it accordingly.

For example, you will have Travel Attire which you should wear while exploring the map to find more collectibles and unlock secret locations.

Moreover, even though you may fall victim to favoritism and start sticking to a favorite outfit, you should consider making situational swaps to your selected outfit to something more suitable.

Since changing the outfit is pretty quick, you can change an outfit before a fight or mid-fight to get an edge over your opponents.