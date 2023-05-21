Ghost of Tsushima Inari Shrine Locations, Fox Dens Guide

In Ghost of Tsushima, there are Fox dens which can lead you to hidden Shrines. Praying at a shrine not only unlocks new charms for your character, but it will also let you equip more Omamori charms by giving you additional charm slots. In this Ghost of Tsushima Inari Shrine Locations guide, we have listed all the Fox Den and Inari Shrine locations for you.

Ghost of Tsushima Inari Shrine Locations

There are a total of 49 fox den locations leading to Inari Shrines in Ghost of Tsushima. These shrines are spread out in different parts of the world in different acts. But if you miss an Inari Shrine spot, you can always return and collect it.

Inari Shrine Locations in Act 1

Inari Shrine 1: It is near a yellow tree in Azamo Bay, north-east from the golden marker.

Inari Shrine 2: This is located east of TsuTsu plains. The yellow tree is between two paths.

Inari Shrine 3: It is located near Sakimori Overlook. The yellow tree is present on the roadside.

Inari Shrine 4: You can find this location northeast of the Logging Camp. You can spot the yellow tree just before the burned camp next to the oak.

Inari Shrine 5: The yellow tree is behind the guard tower above the “L” in Exile’s bluff.

Inari Shrine 6: The yellow tree is present in a green forest near the azure pond.

Inari Shrine 7: North-west of the pasture, the yellow tree is on the side of the road next to the field of Pampas.

Inari Shrine 8: This yellow tree is located outside a settlement across the Komatsu Forge river.

Inari Shrine 9: The yellow tree is located on a steep path west from Brown River Gorge.

Inari Shrine 10: The yellow tree is in a hidden forest located southwest of Golden Temple.

Inari Shrine 11: The yellow tree is on the side of the road, west from Shigenori’s Peak.

Inari Shrine 12: South of Yagata Forest, you can find this tree on the roadside in front of spooky lanterns.

Inari Shrine 13: North East of Golden Forest, the yellow tree is on a little yellow island marked by three trees.

Inari Shrine 14: The yellow tree is located near a survivor camp directly east of Shrine# 13.

Inari Shrine 15: The yellow tree is near a waterfall, west of Ariake Lighthouse.

Inari Shrine 16: North-east of Kashine Forest, the yellow tree is on the side of the road.

Inari Shrine 17: West of Kashine Forest, the tree is on the way up to shrine nearby a den.

Inari Shrine 18: The tree is present between two east of wolf cub falls on a hill.

Inari Shrine 19: The yellow tree is present at the bottom of Lake South and Kukai Falls.

Inari Shrine 20: Just east of shrine 19, this shrine can be found across a bridge flanked by a river.

Inari Shrine 21: This tree is near the burned settlement, south-west of Castle Kaneda.

Inari Shrine 22: Near the Kaneda Inlet, the tree is near the beach.

Inari Shrine Locations in Act 2

Inari Shrine 23: On the way from Izuhara to Toyotama, the yellow tree can be found east of Spirit Grove Cemetery.

Inari Shrine 24: The yellow tree is on the side of the road near a bride in Akashima Higata.

Inari Shrine 25: This tree is located west of Akashima Village near the coast.

Inari Shrine 26: South of the Marsh, the yellow tree is by the roadside nearby a cluster of flags.

Inari Shrine 27: This tree is located near a Torii Gate, west of the Equinox Flower field.

Inari Shrine 28: This tree is on the right of Torii Gates next to Rebel’s Last Stand.

Inari Shrine 29: The yellow tree is present in a swampy bog east of Kazumasa’s Isle.

Inari Shrine 30: This tree is located to the west of the Lonely Forest Clearing, along the northern edge of the Umugi prefecture.

Inari Shrine 31: The tree is on the northside of Mamushi Farmstead.

Inari Shrine 32: The yellow tree is near the Pampas field, north of Kushi Temple.

Inari Shrine 33: The tree is present west of Kushi Grasslands, in the shadow of a giant tree.

Inari Shrine 34: The tree is on the road leading to a shrine, east of Kishibe Village.

Inari Shrine 35: The yellow tree is below Mount Omi, north-west of Lucky Genzo’s Inn.

Inari Shrine 36: Just north of Shrine 35, the yellow tree is on the roadside by the coast.

Inari Shrine 37: This shrine can be found right next to the Woodcutter’s Shelter.

Inari Shrine 38: The yellow tree is located east of Shimura Cemetery, near the waterfall.

Inari Shrine 39: East of the 38th Shrine, the yellow tree is near the coast in the shadow of a giant stone mountain.

Act 3

Inari Shrine 40: The red tree is located in a dead glade, south of the nexus of the endless forest.

Inari Shrine 41: The red tree is located in the snowy field located west of the Kin Lighthouse.

Inari Shrine 42: North of the Bitter Hills, the red tree is on the roadside.

Inari Shrine 43: The red tree is present close to the coast, east of the river which goes up to Sago Mill.

Inari Shrine 44: South-west of Cedar Temple, the red tree is present on the coast between Mongol territory and a waterfall.

Inari Shrine 45: The red tree is present between two roads, east of General Bartu’s camp.

Inari Shrine 46: Just south-east of Jogaku Temple, the red tree is present on the side of the road.

Inari Shrine 47: West of Jogaku temple, the red tree is present near the coast.

Inari Shrine 48: North of Jogaku Temple, the red tree is present near the shrine next to a red Torii gate.

Inari Shrine 49: North-east of Mount Jogaku, follow the shrine road along from Shrine 48 and you’ll see this the red tree on the right, with the mountain on the left.