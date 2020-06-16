Any player who has played P4G will surely come to appreciate using support abilities to provide buffs and boosts, which can at crucial moments turn the tides of battle. So, in this Persona 4 Golden Support Skills guide we have listed down all the support skills you can get to make your fights that much easier for you.
Persona 4 Golden Support Skills
Support skills or abilities can turn the tide of even a losing battle in your favor so never underestimate the importance of a support skill in P4 Golden.
Below are all the different categories and their underlying support abilities available for your use in Persona 4 to give various character personas an edge in battle.
Barriers
Fire Break
This ability costs a cost of 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Fire resistance.
Ice Break
This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Ice resistance.
Elec Break
This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Elec resistance.
Wind Break
This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Wind resistance.
Red Wall
This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Fire resistance to 1 ally.
Blue Wall
This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Elec resistance to 1 ally.
White Wall
This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Ice resistance to 1 ally.
Green Wall
This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Wind resistance to 1 ally.
Makara Break
This ability costs 18 SP, it negates all foes’ Makarakarn
Tetra Break
This ability costs 18 SP, it negates all foes’ Tetrakarn
Makarakarn
This ability costs 36 SP, it gives Barrier that reflects magic damage once.
Tetrakarn
This ability costs 36 SP, it gives Barrier that reflects physical damage once.
Tetraja
This ability costs 24 SP, it nullifies instant kill attack once (1 ally).
Shield of Justice
This ability costs 160 SP, it shields the party from all damage once.
Escape
Traesto
This ability Costs 18 SP, this ability makes players instantly escape from a dungeon.
Trafuri
This ability costs 24 SP, it enables escape from most battles.
Healing Skills
Dia
This ability costs 3 SP, it slightly restores 1 ally’s HP.
Diarama
This ability costs 6 SP, it moderately restores 1 ally’s HP.
Diarahan
This ability costs 18 SP, it fully restores 1 ally’s HP.
Media
This ability costs 7 SP it slightly restores party’s HP.
Mediarama
This ability costs 12 SP it moderately restores party’s HP.
Youthful Wind
This ability costs 25 SP it moderately restores party’s HP and raises Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns.
Mediarahan
This ability costs 30 SP it fully restores party’s HP.
Salvation
This ability costs 40 SP it fully restores party’s HP. Cures ailments.
Recarmdra
This ability costs 99% HP of the caster, but fully restores 1 ally’s HP.
Recarm
This ability costs 8 SP it revives an ally with 50% HP.
Samarecarm
This ability costs 18 SP it revives an ally with full HP.
Status Recovery
Patra
This ability costs 3 SP it dispels Panic, Fear, and Rage to 1 ally.
Re Patra
This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Knockdown and Dizzy to 1 ally.
Posumundi
This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Poison to 1 ally.
Closedi
This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Silence to 1 ally.
Nervundi
This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Enervation and Exhaustion to 1 ally.
Me Patra
This ability costs 6 SP, it dispels Panic, Fear and Rage to party.
Mutudi
This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Silence (1 ally).
Energy Shower
This ability costs 18 SP, it dispels Enervation and Exhaustion to party.
Amrita
This ability costs 12 SP, it cures all Status Ailments except Down and KO (party).
Stat Increases Abilities
Tarukaja
This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Attack for 3 turns.
Sukukaja
This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.
Rakukaja
This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Defense for 3 turns.
Rebellion
This ability costs 5 SP, it increases Critical Hit Rate (1 ally).
Revolution
This ability costs 5 SP, it increases Critical Rate (all).
Matarukaja
This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Attack for 3 turns.
Masukukaja
This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns.
Marakukaja
This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Defense for 3 turns.
Heat Riser
This ability costs 30 SP, it increases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate (1 ally).
Dragon Hustle
This ability costs 150 SP , it increases party’s Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate.
Mind Charge
This ability costs 15 SP, it doubles damage of next magic attack
Power Charge
This ability costs 15 SP, it Doubles damage of next physical attack
Stat Decreases
Tarunda
This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Attack for 3 turns.
Sukunda
This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.
Rakunda
This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Defense for 3 turns.
Matarunda
This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Attack for 3 turns.
Masukunda
This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.
Marakunda
This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Defense for 3 turns.
Debilitate
This ability costs 30 SP, it decreases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate (1 foe).
Dekaja
This ability costs 10 SP, it nullifies stat bonuses on all foes.
Dekunda
This ability costs 10 SP, it nullifies stat penalties on party.