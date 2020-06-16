Any player who has played P4G will surely come to appreciate using support abilities to provide buffs and boosts, which can at crucial moments turn the tides of battle. So, in this Persona 4 Golden Support Skills guide we have listed down all the support skills you can get to make your fights that much easier for you.

Persona 4 Golden Support Skills

Support skills or abilities can turn the tide of even a losing battle in your favor so never underestimate the importance of a support skill in P4 Golden.

Below are all the different categories and their underlying support abilities available for your use in Persona 4 to give various character personas an edge in battle.

Barriers

Fire Break

This ability costs a cost of 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Fire resistance.

Ice Break

This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Ice resistance.

Elec Break

This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Elec resistance.

Wind Break

This ability costs 15 SP, it nullifies 1 foe’s Wind resistance.

Red Wall

This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Fire resistance to 1 ally.

Blue Wall

This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Elec resistance to 1 ally.

White Wall

This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Ice resistance to 1 ally.

Green Wall

This ability costs 18 SP, it gives Wind resistance to 1 ally.

Makara Break

This ability costs 18 SP, it negates all foes’ Makarakarn

Tetra Break

This ability costs 18 SP, it negates all foes’ Tetrakarn

Makarakarn

This ability costs 36 SP, it gives Barrier that reflects magic damage once.

Tetrakarn

This ability costs 36 SP, it gives Barrier that reflects physical damage once.

Tetraja

This ability costs 24 SP, it nullifies instant kill attack once (1 ally).

Shield of Justice

This ability costs 160 SP, it shields the party from all damage once.

Escape

Traesto

This ability Costs 18 SP, this ability makes players instantly escape from a dungeon.

Trafuri

This ability costs 24 SP, it enables escape from most battles.

Healing Skills

Dia

This ability costs 3 SP, it slightly restores 1 ally’s HP.

Diarama

This ability costs 6 SP, it moderately restores 1 ally’s HP.

Diarahan

This ability costs 18 SP, it fully restores 1 ally’s HP.

Media

This ability costs 7 SP it slightly restores party’s HP.

Mediarama

This ability costs 12 SP it moderately restores party’s HP.

Youthful Wind

This ability costs 25 SP it moderately restores party’s HP and raises Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns.

Mediarahan

This ability costs 30 SP it fully restores party’s HP.

Salvation

This ability costs 40 SP it fully restores party’s HP. Cures ailments.

Recarmdra

This ability costs 99% HP of the caster, but fully restores 1 ally’s HP.

Recarm

This ability costs 8 SP it revives an ally with 50% HP.

Samarecarm

This ability costs 18 SP it revives an ally with full HP.

Status Recovery

Patra

This ability costs 3 SP it dispels Panic, Fear, and Rage to 1 ally.

Re Patra

This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Knockdown and Dizzy to 1 ally.

Posumundi

This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Poison to 1 ally.

Closedi

This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Silence to 1 ally.

Nervundi

This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Enervation and Exhaustion to 1 ally.

Me Patra

This ability costs 6 SP, it dispels Panic, Fear and Rage to party.

Mutudi

This ability costs 3 SP, it dispels Silence (1 ally).

Energy Shower

This ability costs 18 SP, it dispels Enervation and Exhaustion to party.

Amrita

This ability costs 12 SP, it cures all Status Ailments except Down and KO (party).

Stat Increases Abilities

Tarukaja

This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Attack for 3 turns.

Sukukaja

This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.

Rakukaja

This ability costs 12 SP, it increases 1 ally’s Defense for 3 turns.

Rebellion

This ability costs 5 SP, it increases Critical Hit Rate (1 ally).

Revolution

This ability costs 5 SP, it increases Critical Rate (all).

Matarukaja

This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Attack for 3 turns.

Masukukaja

This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Hit/Evasion rate for 3 turns.

Marakukaja

This ability costs 24 SP, it increases party’s Defense for 3 turns.

Heat Riser

This ability costs 30 SP, it increases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate (1 ally).

Dragon Hustle

This ability costs 150 SP , it increases party’s Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate.

Mind Charge

This ability costs 15 SP, it doubles damage of next magic attack

Power Charge

This ability costs 15 SP, it Doubles damage of next physical attack

Stat Decreases

Tarunda

This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Attack for 3 turns.

Sukunda

This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.

Rakunda

This ability costs 12 SP, it decreases 1 foe’s Defense for 3 turns.

Matarunda

This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Attack for 3 turns.

Masukunda

This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.

Marakunda

This ability costs 24 SP, it decreases all foe’s Defense for 3 turns.

Debilitate

This ability costs 30 SP, it decreases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rate (1 foe).

Dekaja

This ability costs 10 SP, it nullifies stat bonuses on all foes.

Dekunda

This ability costs 10 SP, it nullifies stat penalties on party.