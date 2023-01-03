How To Unlock All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Suits

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a whole wardrobe of outfits and suits to unlock for every hero as well as you, the Hunter.

There are around 40 costumes to get in the game right now and they are all divided into three different categories.

Abbey Outfits give a casual appeal and comprise t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and even swimsuits.

Suits are full cosmetic kits that your heroes get. These have a lot of variety with different color options and are only for cosmetic purposes.

The only types of cosmetics that actually give you an upper hand via passive abilities are the Combat Outfits. However, Combat Outfits are exclusive to the Hunter.

You can obtain a particular costume by purchasing it with Gloss (in-game currency) from the Marketplace, completing missions, increasing friendship levels with a particular hero, purchasing packs, or through the Season’s Pass.

In this guide, we’ll go over the list of all the suits you can unlock for heroes, including the ones that come with and without passive abilities.

How to unlock Midnight Suns suits with passive abilities

Suit Rarity Passive Ability How To Get Ancestral Legendary Ancestor’s Guidance: It removes Exhaust from your deck Complete all Mystery regions on the Abbey Grounds Borderline Common Vengeance: grants a 25% increased chance to apply Mark to enemies targeting Hunter Reach Friendship level 2 with Nico Minoru and research it in the Abbey at Level 4 Dark Epic Dark Champion: grants a higher chance to land a Critical with Dark Attacks Reach 150 Dark Balance Demonchylde Rare Heightened Senses: Grants an increased chance to land a Critical with Hunters’ and Charlies’ attacks along with a +1 Resist to Charlie Progress significantly through the main story and research it at Level 6 of Research Faithbreaker Rare Symbiote Shield: Grants a 10% increased chance to cut down enemy turns to just 1 after playing any Hunter card Receive as part of the main story after progressing significantly through it Light Epic Defender of the Light: Grants a higher chance of landing a Critical with Hunter’s Light Attacks and Heroic Cards Reach 150 Light Balance Midnight Sun Legendary Shadowstalker: Grants you Concealed once per round for every Heroic Card drawn Complete any character’s Midnight Sun Challenge at the Armory Salem Rare Salem’s Savior: Grants a 50% chance to draw a card when Hunter KO’s a Lillin with an ability Collect all 22 Tarot cards in the Abbey Super Legendary Master of the Hunt: Gives immunity to Hunter against negative status effects and reduces Hunter Collar thresholds by 1 Complete the main storyline High Tech Rare Full Charged: Grants Hunter +1 Resist and +1 Heroism at the start of each round Activate the High Tech Suit Research project and complete 3 Iron Man missions

How to unlock Midnight Suns suits without passive abilities