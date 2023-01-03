How To Unlock All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Suits

By Altamash Khattak

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has a whole wardrobe of outfits and suits to unlock for every hero as well as you, the Hunter.

There are around 40 costumes to get in the game right now and they are all divided into three different categories.

Abbey Outfits give a casual appeal and comprise t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and even swimsuits.

Suits are full cosmetic kits that your heroes get. These have a lot of variety with different color options and are only for cosmetic purposes.

The only types of cosmetics that actually give you an upper hand via passive abilities are the Combat Outfits. However, Combat Outfits are exclusive to the Hunter.

You can obtain a particular costume by purchasing it with Gloss (in-game currency) from the Marketplace, completing missions, increasing friendship levels with a particular hero, purchasing packs, or through the Season’s Pass.

In this guide, we’ll go over the list of all the suits you can unlock for heroes, including the ones that come with and without passive abilities.

How to unlock Midnight Suns suits with passive abilities

SuitRarityPassive AbilityHow To Get
AncestralLegendaryAncestor’s Guidance: It removes Exhaust from your deckComplete all Mystery regions on the Abbey Grounds
BorderlineCommonVengeance: grants a 25% increased chance to apply Mark to enemies targeting HunterReach Friendship level 2 with Nico Minoru and research it in the Abbey at Level 4
DarkEpicDark Champion: grants a higher chance to land a Critical with Dark AttacksReach 150 Dark Balance
DemonchyldeRareHeightened Senses: Grants an increased chance to land a Critical with Hunters’ and Charlies’ attacks along with a +1 Resist to CharlieProgress significantly through the main story and research it at Level 6 of Research
FaithbreakerRareSymbiote Shield: Grants a 10% increased chance to cut down enemy turns to just 1 after playing any Hunter cardReceive as part of the main story after progressing significantly through it
 LightEpicDefender of the Light: Grants a higher chance of landing a Critical with Hunter’s Light Attacks and Heroic CardsReach 150 Light Balance
Midnight SunLegendaryShadowstalker: Grants you Concealed once per round for every Heroic Card drawnComplete any character’s Midnight Sun Challenge at the Armory
SalemRareSalem’s Savior: Grants a 50% chance to draw a card when Hunter KO’s a Lillin with an abilityCollect all 22 Tarot cards in the Abbey
SuperLegendaryMaster of the Hunt: Gives immunity to Hunter against negative status effects and reduces Hunter Collar thresholds by 1Complete the main storyline
High TechRareFull Charged: Grants Hunter +1 Resist and +1 Heroism at the start of each roundActivate the High Tech Suit Research project and complete 3 Iron Man missions

How to unlock Midnight Suns suits without passive abilities

HeroSuitRarityHow To Get
BladeBlade 1602LegendaryPurchase in the marketplace for 300 Gloss
BladeDemon HunterLegendaryObtain from the Premium Pack, Digital+, or the Season’s Pass
BladeNightstalkerLegendarySubscribe to the Midnight Suns Newsletter
Captain AmericaCaptain of the GuardLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, or the Season’s Pass or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Captain AmericaFuture SoldierLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Enhanced Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Captain MarvelMar-VellLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Enhanced Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Captain MarvelMedieval MarvelLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Season pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Doctor StrangeDefendersLegendaryPre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Doctor StrangeFuture SupremeLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Ghost RiderSpirit of VengeanceLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Ghost RiderDeath KnightLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
HulkMaestroLegendaryPurchase from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
HulkFallen HulkLegendaryPurchase from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
HunterHunterCommonUnlocked by default
Iron ManBleeding EdgeLegendaryPurchase from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Iron ManIron KnightLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, or from the Season’s Pass
MagikPheonix 5LegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Enhanced Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
MagikNew MutantsLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Nico MinoruShadow WitchLegendaryObtain from either the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Nico MinoruSister GrimmLegendaryPurchase the Legendary Character pack or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Spider-ManSymbiote SuitLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Spider-ManDemon SpiderLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Scarlet WitchBoss WitchLegendaryPurchase from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
Scarlet WitchFallen Scarlet WitchLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
WolverineX-ForceLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack, the Digital+ Premium Pack, the Enhanced Premium Pack, the Season’s Pass, or from the marketplace for 300 Gloss
WolverineCowboy LoganLegendaryObtain from either the Legendary Premium Pack or the Season’s Pass.

Related Topics
About the Author
Altamash Khattak