In Age of Empires 4, there are different civilizations and each has its distinct features. They have their own set of structures, units, and mechanics. Your civilization is especially guaranteed a win if you perform a rush in the early game. In this guide, we’ll show you the Age of Empires 4 Mongols Horsemen Rush Build Order.

Age of Empires 4 Mongols Horsemen Rush Build Order

After much observation of the unique Mongols Civilization, we’ve formulated the perfect strategy for you in AOE 4 if you are playing with the Mongols.

The Mongol horsemen rush tactic in AOE 4 is groundbreaking as it focuses on making outposts in the enemy’s land and attacking them while also defending the villagers if they get exposed to danger.

This AOE 4 rush tactic also gets rid of your enemies within 5 minutes providing you the opportunity to move forward fast in the game.

Build Order

This villagers setup will allow you to effectively farm the essential resources in AOE 4, ensuring that you do not run out while setting up the Mongols Horsemen rush.

You’ll start your arrangement by queuing up two villagers and then set up as follow:

Sheep – 5 Villagers on Sheep

Ovoo – Villager on Ovoo and then Joins Villagers on Wood later

Wood – 3 Villagers on Wood (4)

Stable – 1 Villager to Build Stable and then Join Villagers on Food later

Food – 5 Villagers on Food (10)

Gold – 1 Villager on Gold and 1 Villager from Wood joins for Gold later

Vills – 2 Forward Vills

Outposts – 2 Villagers to build Outposts

Horsemen – 4 Horsemen

Landmark – 3 villagers from Wood to Landmark

Wood – New Villagers on Wood

Training – Keep training Horsemen in pairs

Unit Management

As mentioned above, to start with the Mongol horsemen rush tactic in AOE 4, you’ll be queuing up villagers until you have the villagers that’ll go ahead and build an outpost near the town center of your enemies.

For this build, you have to act fast and start attacking as soon as you can. Doing so will help you send out your ships with Khan and collect as much food as you can. You’ll also have enemies spawn when the harassment begins so be ready to tackle them as well.

Always make sure that your Ovoo and Stable are under the same area of influence. By the time you reach this point, your army will already have acquired a total of 4 sheep and brought them back to your town center.

Now, you’ll appoint Khan to find any other sheep that might be available at the enemy town center.

Now as for the gold, you’ll have to keep a close eye on the villagers you’ve appointed to collect it. Simultaneously, you also have to make sure if you have enough wood. Enough wood will let you build the Mongolian Structure Ger.

Now, your horsemen will be on the way and will provide you villagers protection who you’ll send to find your Adversary.

Horsemen will protect villagers from potential threats like Scouts and Wolves pack. Whereas the rest of the horsemen will be following you towards the enemy’s Town Center.

Khan will accompany you with the horsemen to help villagers finally build the outpost. As soon as the outpost can function, villagers will go inside and start attacking the enemies by throwing arrows.

Strategies for Mongol Horsemen Rush

One of the core elements that will make this Mongol horsemen strategy work and reach its best is being fast and wasting no time.

Since your army will be acquiring land near the enemy’s Town Center and building an outpost there, you should be acting fast.

Send your villagers on their tasks and once they are back, put them on other tasks. Our build’s order consists of a few villagers doing more than one task. This will contribute to rapid mobility and will help you execute your plan successfully.

You also have to be cautious of the enemy and the potential threats they might put towards your villagers. Since it does put your army in a vulnerable state, be sure you have your Mongol horsemen protecting your men at all times.

You can also have enemy’s strong villagers coming to fight you and your men, so keep in mind to strategize according to the dangers you might face.