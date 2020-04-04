Animal Crossing New Horizons Cherry Blossom DIY Recipes Guide

If you’re playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, and you live in the Northern Hemisphere then you have a unique opportunity right now. From April 1st to 10th, cherry blossom trees will be blooming and you will be able to craft cherry blossom seasonal recipes. Here we have listed all the Animal Crossing New Horizons Cherry Blossom DIY Recipes.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Cherry Blossom DIY Recipes

During the start of the spring season, most of the trees standard trees on your island will be converted in Cherry Blossom trees. While they will continue to drop normal wood, softwood, hardwood and tree branches, these cherry blossom trees will also result in Cherry Blossom petals floating around which you can catch.

Cherry Blossom recipes can be found by using your slingshot to pop balloons or they may be hidden in bottles on the beach. You should try to find them all before the cherry blossoms stop blooming.

Below are all the Cherry Blossom DIY recipes you can find and then craft using daily use items as well as cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing.

Cherry-blossom petal pile

Cherry Blossom x5

Blossom-viewing lantern

Cherry-blossom Petal x6

Hardwood x4

Cherry-blossom branches

Cherry-blossom Petal x8

Tree branch x4

Clay x5

Cherry-blossom wand

Cherry-blossom petal x3

Star fragment x3

Cherry-blossom pond stone

Stone x10

Cherry-blossom petal x3

Outdoor picnic set

Cherry-blossom petals x10

Cherry-blossom pochette

Cherry-blossom petal x6

Cherry-blossom umbrella

Cherry-Blossom Petal x7

Cherry-blossom clock

Cherry-blossom petal x5

Iron nugget x1

Cherry-blossom flooring

Cherry-blossom petal x10

Clump of weeds x20

Cherry-blossom trees wall

Cherry-blossom petal x1

Hardwood x5

Sakura-wood wall

Cherry-Blossom petal x5

Wood x1

Sakura-wood flooring

5 Cherry-blossom Petals

10 Wood

These are all the cherry blossom recipes in New Horizons. During this season of social isolation, you don’t have even to travel to countries with cherry blossoms to see the beautiful trees thanks to gaming.