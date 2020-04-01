Quizzes and Exams are tough, aren’t they? We can’t help you out in any of your real exams, but our Persona 5 Royal Exams Answers guide will make you ace all the exams and tests that Persona 5 Royal will throw at you.

Persona 5 Royal Exams Answers

Every question answered correctly gives a small bonus to your knowledge stats and acing an exam will help boost your charm. You’ll also receive a reward from Sojiro back at Leblanc if you talk to him after your exam results are posted.

To be top of the class, you would need to ace every exam and your Knowledge should be max. This can’t be done in your first play through because you just can’t get your knowledge high enough in time for your first exam, you have to start a new game+ which retains all your stats from the previous play through to achieve the Top of the class achievement.

Sometimes you get asked questions to test your general knowledge, any days with more than one question to be answered is a day of an exam.

All of the Exam answers are listed below and the numbering behind them is of the Day of the specific moth they are asked in.

April

12th: Villains

19th: They’re the same

23rd: All of them

27th: Four color theorem

30th: Wonder, Child, A prodigy

May

6th: Fatal woman



Fatal woman 10th: The Heian period

The Heian period 16th: The placebo effect



The placebo effect 19th: Katsushika Hokusai



Katsushika Hokusai 21st: 1:1.414



1:1.414 23rd: Senses coming together



Senses coming together 26th: Arthur Conan Doyle



Arthur Conan Doyle 31st: John Silver

June

4th: The halo effect



The halo effect 7th: The number of legs



The number of legs 8th: Controlling public thought



Controlling public thought 13th: Green



Green 15th: Coins



Coins 23rd: A Pope



A Pope 27th: Dogs



Dogs 29th: Gold

July

1st: Barbarian’s Head

Barbarian’s Head 4th: Julius and Augustus

Julius and Augustus 9th: A triangle

A triangle 11th: Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever

Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever 12th: Thievery

Exams

13th

Question 1: 64

Question 2 (essay): Zhuge Liang, Barbarians’ heads, To offer them instead of heads

14th

Question 1: Red king crab

Question 2: It caused confusion in the economy

15th

Question 1: Raining cats and dogs

Question 2: Demon Guts

September

3rd: Prosperity

Prosperity 6th: Chronostasis

Chronostasis 14th: Money loans for collateral

Money loans for collateral 17th: Cats eating human tongues

Cats eating human tongues 21st: Central Europe

Central Europe 24th: 20 white, 12 black

20 white, 12 black 28th: Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome

Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome 29th: Imperial Household Agency

October

3rd: Stars

Stars 6th: Joseph-Ignace Guillotin

Joseph-Ignace Guillotin 11th: Bouba

Exams

17th

Question 1: 32 surfaces

Question 2 (essay): It used to be one colour, Black and white picture

18th

Question 1: Charles-Henri Sanson

Question 2: It’s a hereditary profession

19th

Question 1: Slave labor

Question 2: 3 bees in all of Europe

22nd: 15

15 24th: Memory bias

November

2nd: A share of stolen goods

A share of stolen goods 4th: A sword

A sword 8th: Any age

Any age 10th: Crow eyes are hard to see

Crow eyes are hard to see 12th: Because the voice is synthetic

Because the voice is synthetic 14th: Because of high altitude

Because of high altitude 15th: His head was put on display

His head was put on display 17th: Cochleoid

December – Exams

20th

Question 1: D

Question 2 (essay): Over one billion yen, having his head displayed, Public performance

21st

Question 1: Hearts

Question 2: Attend

22nd

Question 1: Japan

Question 2: Dreadnought

January

11th (helping Ann): How numerous they are, The Eight Million Gods

How numerous they are, The Eight Million Gods 14th: Iwate

Iwate 18th: Impressive

Impressive 21st: A snake

A snake 24th: Kind-hearted, Negative, Resentful

Kind-hearted, Negative, Resentful 27th: To friends of friends of friends

Boy, do we wish we had an answer sheet in real life but we have to make do with this one for Persona 5 Royal.