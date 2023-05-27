Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects Guide – Elemental Orbs Locations, How to Apply

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects Guide to help you find all 4 Elemental Orbs and add them to your weapons.

In addition to Pack-a-Punch, you can also add one of four Elemental Effects to your weapons i.e. Fire, Lightning, Venom, and Wind. Each of these effects has unique characteristics that can provide you with an advantage in Zombies in Spaceland.

It is important to understand that one weapon can only have a single Elemental Effect. Moreover, if a player has a specific Elemental Orb at his/her disposal, other players cannot acquire the same orb.

Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects Guide

In our Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects Guide, we have detailed everything you need to understand about applying different Elemental Effects on your weapons.

Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects

As mentioned earlier, there is a total of 4 different Elemental Effects in the game. You can find a brief overview of each of these after the break:

Fire – This effect sets zombies on fire after each consecutive hit

Wind – This effect knocks zombies back after each consecutive hit

Lightning – This effects allows you to zap zombies with lightning effects

Venom – This effect causes zombies to take damage over time from poison

How to Apply Elemental Effects

Now that you have an understanding of what each Elemental Effect in the game does, let us break down how you can apply different Elemental Effects to your weapons.

Turn on the Power

The first thing that you need to do is to restore power in the Spaceland Park. In order to do this, you need to activate a total of 5 power switches scattered around the map. We have detailed each and every step in much detail in our Zombies in Spaceland – How to Turn on Power guide.

Interact with the Solar Jar

Once you have restored power in the Spaceland Park, you need to head towards the Pack-a-Punch Machine and find a Soul Jar located on the left-hand side of it. You basically need to interact with it in order to send a UFO to hover near one of the four traps – I have shared the locations of all four Elemental Traps at the end of the guide.

Killing Zombies

After you are done with the previous steps, you need to interact with your desired Elemental Trap and have it kill zombies. You need to continue doing this until you see the UFO circling around the entire area instead of only hovering near the Elemental Trap.

Using the Arcane Core

Once you are done with all the earlier steps, you need to accumulate kills using the Mounted Weapon with an Arcane Core near the UFO. By doing this, you will charge the UFO with souls which will cause the Elemental Orb to drop near the corresponding trap. Also, note that the Arcane Core requires 300 tickets which should not be too hard to acquire.

You basically need to do all these steps every time you wish to get yourself an Elemental Orb.

Elemental Traps Locations

This section outlines the locations of all Elemental Traps which you need to use in order to get the Elemental Orbs:

Fire – This one is located at the Kepler System

– This one is located at the Kepler System Wind – This one is located at the Polar Peak

– This one is located at the Polar Peak Poison – This one is located at the Astrocade

– This one is located at the Astrocade Lightning – This one is located at the Galaxy Journey

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Elemental Effects Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!