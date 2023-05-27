COD: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Guide – How to Turn On Power, Find All Generators

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Guide to help you locate all five generators and turn on the power.

There is no single power switch in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland. There is actually a total of 5 switches scattered around the Spaceland Park.

It is a good idea to activate these power switches as early as possible because they not only allow you to restore power in the Spaceland Park, but also provide access to several unlocks, traps, perks, and portals leading to the centre of the map.

Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Generators Locations

Spawn Area

From the spawn area, you need to head over to the back-left corner of the area and head inside the room located on the opposite side of the Quick-Revive Perk-a-Cola. Once you are inside the room, you need to interact with the box placed on the right-hand-side wall to activate the first generator.

Galaxy Journey

You basically need to head through the left-hand-side door of the Star Mission – with the rocket ship visible on the backend. Once you are in the area, make sure that you are hugging the left-hand side wall in order to find the generator before the Bumper Car area.

Kepler System

You basically need to unlock and head left from the entrance in order to arrive at the Moonlight Café. After you are in the new area, you need to proceed towards the steps and find the generator on the exterior left wall.

Astrocade

In order to find the fourth generator, you need to head right from the initial spawn area in order to get to Astrocade Arcade area. Once in there, take a right immediately after gateway in order to find the generator right next to a window.

Polar Peak Roller Coaster

After heading inside the Tritan-Themed Park, you need to head inside the roller coaster lobby, head up the stairway, and to another door-unlock – which you must unlock for 1,250 points. Once you have successfully unlocked the new area, continue hugging the left-hand side wall in order to find the generator right next to a Perk-a-Cola.

This is all we have on our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Guide on how to turn on the power. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!