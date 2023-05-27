Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Buildables Parts Locations ‘Stickers Locations Guide

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Buildable Parts Locations Guide to help you get Sticker Parts and craft various pieces of equipment.

In Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland, there is a total of 7 Buildable Items that you can craft. In order to craft these Buildable Items, you require Sticker Parts which are scattered across the map. The number of Sticker Parts required varies from one item to the other, but are usually around 3.

Zombies in Spaceland Buildable Parts Locations

In our Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Buildable Parts Locations, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding different Sticker Parts in the Spaceland Park and combining them to create all 7 Buildable Items.

Where to Find Sticker Parts

Sticker Parts in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland are scattered around the Spaceland Park. Every time you collect one, you are notified and the Sticker Part is displayed under the Buildable Item it belongs to.

You basically need to continue exploring the Spaceland Park until you have come across the Sticker Parts that you require. We will have more information on the exact locations of all Sticker Parts in future.

Buildable Items

N3IL

Sticker Parts : x3

N3IL offers additional tasks and easter eggs that will get you more XP in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland. It is a great robot to have and will make your life much easier by raising your rank. This section will discuss how you can get the N3IL up and running.

Right at the start of Zombies in Spaceland mode, at the center of the main area, you will notice a robot that has no head. The first thing you need to do is find its head.

The head is sitting on a table behind the primary portal. Head toward Polar Peak and you will notice a table along the way with a robot’s head on. Attach the head to the body and N3IL will come alive.

Once the head is attached and the robot is online, he will start offering you different challenges and tasks which you can complete for additional XP in Zombies in Spaceland. These challenges include getting multi-kills, kill with melee attacks, kill from a distance etc.

Once all of the challenges are complete, head back the robot and engage with him. This will shoot him right up in the sky and he will return as David Hasselhoff. David will fight alongside you for a few minutes. He will shoot up in the sky once again, returning the robot in his place.

He would now require another part to run.

The battery of the robot is down and needs to be replaced which means you need to find another battery for it. The battery is at Polar Peak near the laser trap, sitting on a counter. You can also look for it near the wind trap in Kepler System.

Installing the new battery will trigger a new set of challenges for the player such as Shoot the Laser off of zombies, protect the player, Board Windows etc.

The last and final part of N3IL is a floppy drive.

The drive spawns at different locations so you may have a hard time getting your hands on it. However, the employees only area in the Arcade or Polar Peak is known to host the floppy drive.

Once the drive is installed, a new set of challenges will trigger. Completing the last set will make the robot shoot back up in the sky and bring back David Hasselhoff to fight alongside you. Hasselhoff will go back to the skies but you can call him whenever you like by triggering “Knight Industries Two Thousand Protocol” for $5000.

Face-Melt

Sticker Parts : x3

Face Melter is one of the wonder weapons in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. It is a great weapon to have and will make your life much easier. This section will discuss how you can get the Face-Melter Wonder weapon.

As mentioned above, you will need three distinct stickers to build this Wonder Weapon. Once you get your hands on the stickers, you will have visit a certain location on the map where you can build this weapon and then use it to take down zombies in Spaceland.

In one of our previous guides, we have discussed how Souvenir Tokens work in Zombie in Spaceland. These Tokens are dropped randomly by zombies and come in three different colors – Red, Green, Blue. To get the first sticker for Face-Melter, you would need to make sure you get the blue tokens from zombies. These tokens will have small astronaut head on them. Keep in mind that you can only use one token a time at the Souvenir Machines. Also, you need to turn on the power first.

These tokens will have a small astronaut head on them. Keep in mind that you can only use one token at a time in the Souvenir Machines. Also, you need to turn on the power first.

When you have a blue token, head to the “Journey into Space” section and visit the arcade. You will need to deposit three blue tokens into the Souvenir machine which will spawn a special weapon for you and will give you the Rocket Sticker for the Face Melter.

Head-Cutter

Sticker Parts : x3

The Alien Action Figure is acquired from the Polar Peak Souvenir Station in exchange for x3 Green Coins. The Holy Emerald is acquired by shooting at the Emerald Slot inside the Alligator’s Mouth using a Holy Arcane Weapon. Finally, we do not know how to locate the battery yet.

Shredder

Sticker Parts : x3

Plush Alien Toy is acquired in exchange of x3 Red Coins at the Souvenir Station. Fiery Emerald is acquired by shooting at the Emerald Slot inside the Alligator’s Mouth using a Fiery Arcane Weapon.

Finally, the Battery is acquired by shooting the battery at the back of the Log Flume Boat and then getting it from the jets spray water area.

X-Quisite

Sticker Parts : x6

We do not have much information on the first five parts, but the sixth part is the Golden Teeth which can be bought for 300 tickets from the Astrocade Ticket Stand.

Seti-Com

Sticker Parts : x3

The calculator can be found in three different areas:

Yellow bench in the middle of the park

Blue trash bin on the second floor of the Astrocade

Yellow table on the upper-floor of the Kepler System

Boombox can also be located in three different areas:

At the back of a yellow cart near the lower bridge

On the bar located at the most elevated point in the Kepler System

Inside the underground area, located on a counter of the break room

Finally, umbrella can also be found in three locations:

Right next to Tuff ‘Nuff candy perk

On the left-hand side counter of the gift shop in the Polar Peak

On a red bench at the base of the slides in the middle of the Spaceland

Dischord

Sticker Parts : x3

The Toy Disco Ball is acquired in exchange of x1 Blue Coin, x1 Green Coin, and x1 Red Coin at the Souvenir Station. The Toxic Emerald is acquired by shooting at the Emerald Slot inside the Alligator’s Mouth using a Toxic Arcane Weapon.

Finally, the Battery is acquired by equipping the shades and shooting at 5 targets that appear all across the map – it appears in the middle of the Astrocade Dancer Floor.

How to Craft Building Items

One small thing that you need to understand about Buildable Items if you are coming straight from Black Ops 3 Zombies is that there is are no workbenches in the Spaceland Park.

Once you have collected the desired Sticker Parts, all you need to do is to head to a specific location in the game – varies from item to item – and craft the said Buildable Item.

This guide is currently work-in-progress! We will add locations in a few days time.

This is currently all we have on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Buildable Parts Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!