Where To Find Hestu In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Similar to the first game, there is a way to increase your inventory capacity in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by finding Hestu, a fairy tree.

You need to give Hestu Korok Seeds which can be found in all sorts of random locations, and you can search for them near sparkling leaf trails, or under rocks. They will often give you certain tasks to complete and completing them will earn you Korok Seeds.

While acquiring the seeds may be relatively easy, some of you may not know where to find Hestu to give him those seeds.

Not to worry though as in this guide, we will tell you exactly where to look to find Hestu in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hestu location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hestu will be switching between two locations depending on how far you have progressed in the game.

Hestu’s first location – south of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

To find Hestu’s you must head to the Ridgeland Region in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. From there, travel toward Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, we will use this as our starting point. You must then head southeast to find him.

You can also go to the Central Hyrule region and then make your way over to the Lookout Landing. Once there you take the road and travel in the Northwest direction.

You’ll eventually reach a bridge where you will find a Hinox sleeping, blocking your route through the bridge. We suggest you avoid him by crouching down and sneaking through.

You can always complete the boss fight against the Hinox and then continue past the bridge but that will take longer to accomplish.

Finally, you’ll see a stable whilst continuing on the road in the northwest direction before eventually seeing Hestu and next to him two tree enemies.

You’ll need to fight them off before you can interact with Hestu, so make quick work of them. Since they are tree enemies a flame-attacking weapon will be ideal to kill them.

Once you interact with Hestu and trade in at least 2 Korok Seeds, you’ll realize that he has not gone to a new location.

Hestu’s second location – Lookout Standing

You are in luck as even though Hestu has gone to a new location, this one is close by. Whilst finding Hestu’s first location you may remember going past the Lookout Landing, and surprise this is where Hestu has appeared now.

Head toward the Central Hyrule and make your way toward the main base area. As you search the area close to the merchant stall, you’ll notice him standing in a corner.

Head toward the southeast end of the fort and interact with him to trade in more Korok Seeds. This time around you’ll have more of a chance to trade in several seeds before he moves again.

Hestu will eventually move to a new area only after you gain access to the Kokiri Forest.