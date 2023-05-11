No matter where you go in the world, you will always need money to go about your way. The fact remains the same when it comes to games as well. You need money aside from all the effort to make some progress.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you will need money for a lot of things if you want to progress steadily and with a breeze through the storyline. That is why we have put together the best ways to get rupee in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Rupee and its types in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Currency in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is called the “Rupee” and it will be your main mode of buying and selling. In BOTW there are four different types of Rupee:

Green Rupee – 1 value

Blue Rupee – 5 value

Red Rupee – 20 value

Purple Rupee – 50 value

The Rupee serves a number of purposes such as buying and upgrading your arsenal and home, unlocking the Great Fairy Fountains, and much more.

So it is of absolute importance that you are never short on cash. Keep in mind that while farming is easy, getting your hands on Red and Purple Rupee won’t be as convenient.

Best ways to get Rupees in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Even though the world of Zelda: BOTW is humongous yet the content and possibilities make it seem like there is soo much to do with so little time. Such vastness opens lots of new doors and exciting new opportunities to earn lots of rupees and earn it fast.

Here are the fastest ways to get rupee in BOTW:

Unlock New Regions

Every item has some value that can add to your money pouch. The first thing you need to do is unlock as much of the map as possible by activating the towers.

This will mark many locations on your map, this will make life a bit easier for you. Find and loot items, complete shrine puzzles to get rewards, and come back to sell items to the merchant to get money.

Attack and Loot Enemy Villages

One way to get your hands on some promising loot that you can later sell and make some cash is by taking on against the enemy villages on the way as you explore the map.

Once all the enemies are killed you will find a lot of loot lying around and even chests containing valuable items.

Gambling

Another great way to farm money is by visiting a gambling den in Lurelin Village. Locate the house across the road from the merchant and head inside to find a bald character.

Place the bet but before you do, save your game. He will hide the money in one of the three chests and he’ll ask you to choose the right chest. Keep playing if you win but reload if you fail. After every successful round, save your game.

Slaying Monsters

Since it is a wild world out there, you will come across a lot of strong foes roaming around. You are the chosen one, so it falls on your shoulder to take care of the beasts.

Taking down strong monsters such as Lynel might prove to be a difficult task but it brings home a lot of money as well so it is well worth the effort.

Mining and Selling Luminous Stones

You can also mine mineral ores also known as Luminous Stones which are shiny black rocks. Smash these with a sledgehammer or any other heavy weapon to reveal the ores.

The glowing blue ores contain luminous stones as well. What you find in these ores can vary but is really rewarding in terms of rupees. After collecting the stones, bring them to Ledo in the Zora region.

You can trade the stones for diamonds and in return, the diamonds for Rupee in Breath of the Wild.

Tracking and Taking Down Assassins

The assassins that Link fights when you are exploring the wilder world will also drop some rupees when you kill them.

Ancient Materials

Ancient materials are also very effective for the money-farming process! Go around the Hateno fort which is at the east of Duelling Peaks stable in the Hateno village. You will find Guardians here that drop ancient material when you kill them.

Mini-Games

Mini-games are a fun and easy way to earn some quick bucks while having a ball (pun intended). The best mini-game to do is the snowballing mini-game.

You can either take a chance and roll the ball to probably hit a strike but there is a way to guarantee that you will get a strike. Pick up the ball and throw it and Pondo’s back.

It will bounce back and hit you in the face then roll down the hill, guaranteeing you a strike.

Finally, always make sure that you are not wasting rupees on useless items in Breath of the Wild. Save wherever you can so that you always have enough when the need arises.