Zelda: Breath of the Wild Labyrinths Guide

When you are set to venture into the World of Zelda, you will come across several ways Shrines, Armors, and treasure chests containing the best loot possible.

The labyrinths are three locations that consist of each of the aforementioned possibilities as they provide players with treasure chests to loot, Shrines to discover, Guardians to encounter, and armor to equip.

If you are ready to face the challenges and earn exclusive rewards, then we have just the right guide for you below where we will be showing you how to solve all the labyrinths in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

What are labyrinths in Zelda BOTW?

Labyrinths are a visible part of the Zelda map that is distributed among three different regions. Each Labyrinth provides you with exclusive rewards for their completion, which makes the challenges even more tricky.

How to solve all Labyrinths in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

There are three Labyrinths in Zelda Breath of the Wild with each one rewarding an exclusive piece of the Barbarian Armor set upon its completion. Below we have listed all Labyrinths you will solve in Zelda BOW along with the rewards they provide:

North Lomei Labyrinth: Rewards Barbarian Legs

Loemi Labyrinth Island: Rewards Barbarian Helm

South Lomei Labyrinth: Rewards Barbarian Armor

North Lomei Labyrinth – Hebra

The North Lomei Labyrinth can be found in the Hebra region of Breath of the Wild, north of your spawn area.

To reach the location, you must travel to the North Tabantha Snowfield. As you reach the area, you need to climb the labyrinth and drop down on the star’s location.

From there, it’s a walk to the shrine. Completing the shrine will reward you with the Barbarian Helm.

Lomei Labyrinth Island – Akkala

Make your way to the Akkala region for the Lomei Labyrinth Island in Breath of the Wild. You must travel to the Akkala Sea and then activate the Akkala Tower before finding the Labyrinth in the northeastern part of the map.

There are two ways to reach the star i.e. from within the labyrinth and by dropping down the walls. The stairs should take you to the shrine. Completing the shrine will reward you with the Barbarian Leg Wraps.

South Lomei Labyrinth – Gerudo Desert

To find the South Lomei Labyrinth, you need to head to the Gerudo Desert region in Breath of the Wild. You can reach it through the South of Ridgeland Tower.

You need to head to the eastern star from the outside and proceed to the second star from there. The shrine is accessed from the middle star. Completing the shrine will reward you with the Barbarian Armor in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

BOTW Barbarian armor set stats

Level 1 Barbarian Armor Set

Helm – 3 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Armor – 3 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Leg Wraps – 3 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Level 2 Barbarian Armor Set

Helm – 5 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Armor – 5 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Leg Wraps – 5 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Reaching this level requires 1 Lynel Horn.

Level 3 Barbarian Armor Set

Helm – 8 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Armor – 8 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Leg Wraps – 8 Armor with Increased Attack Up

Reaching this level requires 3 Lynel Horns and 2 Lynel Hoofs.