Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dila Maag Shrine Guide

Dila Maag Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild differs from many other Shrines. You are not required to fight with any enemy or solve any trial. However, there’s a labyrinth you need to pass through to get your final reward: The Spirit Orb. Follow this guide to learn everything about the Labyrinth in Zelda BOTW and strategies to pass through it:

Dila Maag Shrine location

To enter the Dila Maag shrine, you need to complete the South Lomei Labyrinth in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The task here is moving and finding your way through a maze at the heart of which you will find Zelda BOTW Dila Maag Shrine.

You will find the Desert Labyrinth in Zelda BOTW by moving east of the Gerudo Desert. Enter the South Lomei Labyrinth from the northern entrance. A maze map is given below and will guide you during your adventure.

Zelda Breath of the Wild South Lomei Labyrinth walkthrough

Just after entering through, move to the right. From the outside wall of the Desert Labyrinth in Zelda BOTW, move to the left to the outer wall. After that, you must move straight until you see an opening on the left. Once you get through the opening, take another left. Once you see the steps in front of you, move down.

Keep on moving straight now until you reach a gateway. Move right through this and take a left across the hall. Move towards the Southeast side and take another right. After moving down, you will find a gateway again.

From this position, travel right and then again keep on moving straight. Then take a left and remember to keep yourself protected from the Ganon’s essence in Zelda BOTW while passing through the hall. To do so, move up in the left direction and take two consecutive right turns.

Use the stairs and follow each right turn. Then you will have to move up some more steps, at the end, of which there are some light posts which can be easily avoided by jumping from the highest point. Go towards the end of the hall once done.

Turn another left and hop over the massive collection of Gannon’s Essence. Don’t worry if you cannot climb it; we have a solution for you. To do so, just take the first left turn and climb the steps. After this, jump on the floor in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

There will be a hole here; try not to fall into it. Once you jump on the floor, move to your right to find another series of steps. Climb them and take another right, moving your way to the first left.

Pass through a gateway that is on your right side. Avoid all the essence hurdles that will come your way. Move towards the right side of this essence and then take a left turn, and finally, this will lead you to your desired location, Dila Maag shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Your reward of Spirit Orb is waiting for you in the Shrine. There is also a chest that will provide you with a Barbarian armor set piece. There are many other expensive treasures in the Shrine. You should find all these chests that contain the following rewards.