Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Incursor Guide

Incursor is yet another attacker class-type in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 but one which specializes in the use of swords for high critical damage.

The following guide will go through the Incursor class while relaying the best characters and arts to choose from in Xenoblade 3.

How To Unlock Incursor

You will need to complete the hero quest of Alexandria to gain access to the Incursor class. Her hero quest is called “Her Reasons” and becomes available in Chapter 3. You will have to defeat the Iota Colony troops to complete this quest.

Best Incursor Characters

Being an Attacker type class, Incursor will mainly focus on dealing maximum damage to its targets. Therefore, what better character to choose to inflict damage than Noah.

Using Noha; who’s an attack type character, you can use this class to its full potential while partnering Noah with Sena who is also a fellow Attacker. Together, both characters will give you access to one of the highest attack stats in XC3.

Best Incursor Arts

Combat Arts

Reversal Edge: Increases 50% Critical Rate against targets that use Arts.

Sidewinder: Increases 50% Critical Rate from the back.

Aerial Slash: Grants High Critical Rate and evades enemy attacks.

Since the Incursor class relies on critical hits, we are going to pick all Combat Arts that improve your critical hits.

Aerial Slash in particular not only boosts your critical rate but also grants you improved evasion stats, at least for as long as the Art is active.

Master Arts

Shadow Eye: Lowers self Aggro value while increasing its Attacks.

Quickdraw: Evades attacks and increases 50% damage from the front.

Cross Impact: Used to deal a Power Charge upon hit.

The aforementioned recommended Master Arts naturally buff the Stalker’s attack to allow the class to land as much damage as possible to preferably execute targets. However, they also help in reducing aggro which is important to not attract multiple enemies while you reposition yourself on the battlefield.

Best Incursor Master Skills

Being an Attacker class, it’s best to use Master Skills that provide a boost in damage output along with an increase in Critical Rate. The best Skills to choose that possess these attributes are Cypher Edge and Fighting Prowess as they increase Critical Rate along with damage dealt by physical Arts respectively.

Also, for Critical Hits, the most favorite skill to use is Critical Strike as it increases your critical hit damage bonus by 30%.

Best Incursor Accessories

The Incursor class relies on Critical Rate and Attack damage. Therefore, the best Accessories to equip when using this class are Ice Headband that increases Critical Rate, and Steam Belt for an increase in Attack Damage.

Best Gems For Incursor

There are three Gems to equip for the Incursor class: Analyze Weakness for an increase in Critical Hit damage, Steady Striker to reduce Auto-Attack Intervals, and lastly, Disperse Bloodlust for a reduction in Aggro from Arts.

Incursor Arts List

Talent Arts

Supreme Sword: Increase 100% damage dealt when a launched target is attacked.

Combat Arts

Glitter Stream: Deals break on the opponent when targeting from the side.

Sidewinder: Increases 50% Critical Rate from the back.

Aerial Slash: Provides High Critical Rate when evading attacks.

Mystic Vision: Increases 25% Critical Rate and Critical Hit Damage Bonus.

Etched Deep: Increase damage dealt when a launched target is attacked.

Luminous Illusion: Provides High Critical Rate when evading attacks.

Mirage Divide: Increases 70% damage against targets.

Master Arts

Aerial Slash: Provides High Critical Rate when evading attacks.

Glitter Stream: Deals break on the opponent when targeting from the side.

Supreme Sword: Increase 100% damage dealt when a launched target is attacked.

Incursor Skill List

Class Skills

Adriot Blade: Increase 4% damage dealt when attacking.

Floating Kill: Increase 60% Critical Rate when attacking launched targets.

Vigilance: Increase 50% Critical Rate of auto-attacks

Eye for Weak Points: Increase 1% Critical Rate per successful attack.

Master Skills