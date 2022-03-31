Xbox Game Pass Deals List Call Of Duty & Diablo

Microsft will be adding Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass once its acquisition goes through. That will take at least a year from now, but several games have surprisingly already appeared on the subscription-based service.

Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Modern Warfare Remastered are three Call of Duty games in addition to Diablo 2: Resurrected that are currently listed under Xbox Game Pass Deals at the time of writing.

The games were most probably listed in error. Microsoft will unlikely go through with its plans of adding Activision Blizzard games when shareholders are still voting on the acquisition to go through.

Secondly, the listings mention Resident Evil: Village which was recently rumored to be coming to Xbox Game Pass but was later confirmed by Xbox executive Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb to not be the case.

Lastly, none of the four aforementioned games are on sale despite being listed as such.

Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard and all of its subsidiaries in a landmark deal estimated to be around $70 billion. Xbox chief Phil Spencer noted a few months back that Microsoft will bring “as many Activision Blizzard games” as possible on Xbox Game Pass, including future games as day-one releases, but only when the acquisition concludes.

Xbox Game Pass caters to more than 25 million subscribers and awaits to induct iconic Activision Blizzard franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft, StarCraft, Tony Hawk, and a lot more in the near future.

Elsewhere, Microsoft reportedly paid Square Enix between $5 and $10 million to get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game on its subscription-based platform a few weeks back.