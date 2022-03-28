Square Enix Was Reportedly “Paid $5 – $10 Million” For Guardians Of The Galaxy On Xbox Game Pass

Agreeing to release Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass was a decision that reportedly netted publisher Square Enix a healthy one-time profit.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, MST Financial’s senior analyst David Gibson claimed that Microsoft likely paid Square Enix an amount between “$5 – $10 million” to have Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass.

The figure remains to be officially confirmed, but Gibson noted that his estimate is based on “discussions with Square Enix and others” as well as his more-than-a-decade worth of experience as a Square Enix-focused analyst.

For all those who wonder where these numbers come from- I have been covering Square Enix as an Analyst for 15yrs and talk to them regularly. Terms of a Xbox agreement are confidential but these are my estimate based in discussions with Square and others . — David Gibson (@gibbogame) March 26, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy was hailed for its narrative, characters, and overall humor upon release in October 2021. Square Enix never shared sales data for the game but did reveal in a quarterly earnings report that sales were below expectations while trending upwards several months after release.

Guardians of the Galaxy was the second from Square Enix to be based on Marvel Comics, the first being Marvel’s Avengers that was released in 2020 to criticism over its repetition, lack of content, and technical issues.

The backlash over Avengers had convinced superhero fans to be more careful about setting expectations in the future. That was believed to be the reason why many were cautious about pre-ordering Guardians of the Galaxy and only jumped in after months worth of public coverage.

That being said, Square Enix is also a publisher that is difficult to please. There is a belief that sales were actually good but not as much when put against an unrealistic sales forecast.