Resident Evil: Village Rumored For Xbox Game Pass

Resident Evil: Village could be another highly acclaimed triple-a game to join the growing ranks of Xbox Game Pass in the coming days.

According to a report by Polish publication XGP earlier today, Resident Evil: Village was briefly listed on Xbox Store to be “included in Game Pass” before being removed. Neither Microsoft nor Capcom has stepped forward with a clarification (or announcement) at the time of writing.

The updated listing could have been an error or perhaps the Game Pass badge was added before scheduled. It should be noted that such has happened before as well, with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for example, where the game was briefly mentioned for Xbox Game Pass in a supposed mistake but was then later confirmed to be coming to the subscription-based service.

Resident Evil: Village was released in 2021 to critical acclaim. The mainline installment maintained the horror elements the franchise is known for with a blend of combat-oriented gameplay.

Set three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, protagonist Ethan Winters returns to search for his kidnapped daughter in a strange European village with mutated creatures and shady cults.

Resident Evil: Village sold more than 3 million copies in its first four days of release, and just under 6 million copies by January 2022. The commercial success makes the game the fastest-selling installment in the franchise to date, surpassing Resident Evil 7 which sold the same amount but in twice the time.

Resident Evil: Village is now available on both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC. Those with active Xbox Game Pass subscriptions should wait a bit if they are considering pulling the trigger on the game.

Capcom is still working for the long-awaited DLC that is supposed to release in 2022. In addition to coming to Xbox Game Pass, its DLC is also something players would be anxious to know about soon.