The Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Divine beasts are summons that will aid you in battles by either fighting from your side or buffing your attacks. They came with unique abilities and skills which be helpful when fighting powerful foes. So knowing how to use them will be helpful for you. Follow our guide, and you will know complete details about the Divine Beast in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

How to use Divine beasts in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Divine Beasts are unlocked as you progress in Wo Long. Some beasts are unlocked after completing a mission, and some are unlocked after the boss fights. You can begin summoning and resonation after you have equipped the beast.

You can do it by approaching the battle flag and interacting with it. Then click on the battle preparation option and set the divine beast. After doing all this, you can summon or resonate with the beast in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

These divine beasts can only be summoned if the divine beast meter is full. You can fill up this meter by dealing damage and taking it. Summoning is about when the beast enters the battlefield and destroys the enemies nearby. You can summon a beast by pressing Y+B (Xbox) and Triangle + Circle (PlayStation).

Resonation is about when the beast powers you and your ally’s abilities. You can do resonation by pressing Square + X (PlayStation) and A + X (Xbox).

In total, ten divine beasts exist in Wo Long and each have different summons and resonation abilities. Every two of the ten divine beasts represent each of the virtue (Earth, Fire, Water, Wood, and Metal). So, before choosing the beasts in the battle, you must know their virtue and abilities and check whether it complements your build.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Divine Beasts list

Below are the ten divine beasts with their summons and resonation abilities. Learn about each of them before using them on the battlefield.

Qilin (Earth)

Summon: Qilin has a summon ability to create pillars in front of you to protect you from any attacks. The number of pillars depends on your morale in Wo Long fallen Dynasty.

Qilin has a summon ability to create pillars in front of you to protect you from any attacks. The number of pillars depends on your morale in Wo Long fallen Dynasty. Resonation: Qilin has a resonation ability to fasten your spirit recovery process. Damage taken is decreased and enhances your weapon’s ability by applying stone damage.

Yinglong (Earth)

It also has an ability that if your beast meter is complete and you die, it will revive you.

Summon: Yinglong can attack by weeping an arc, and its power again will depend on your morale rank.

Yinglong can attack by weeping an arc, and its power again will depend on your morale rank. Resonation: It has the same resonation ability as Qilin; it also enhances your weapon with stone damage; damage taken is decreased. The only difference is that it increases the spirit gained when you strike the enemy.

Qinglong (Wood)

Summon: It can recharge your HP and revive you and your allies in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty if you have at least ten morale ranks.

It can recharge your HP and revive you and your allies in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty if you have at least ten morale ranks. Resonation: Qinglong in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty can elevate your spirit acquired after you have dealt damage, it can also lower your health lost after you have taken damage, and it also enhances your weapon’s ability by applying lighting damage to it.

Bixie (Wood)

Summon: It can inflict heavy damage by striking with lighting. To expand its range, you must increase the morale rank to ten.

It can inflict heavy damage by striking with lighting. To expand its range, you must increase the morale rank to ten. Resonation: Bixie can elevate your spirit acquired after damage, accumulate the ailment and release it all at once to deal damage, and enhance your weapon by applying lighting damage.

Baihu (Metal)

Summon: Baihu will fight by your side in the battle and deal heavy damage to the enemies.

Baihu will fight by your side in the battle and deal heavy damage to the enemies. Resonation: Baihu can elevate your spirit acquired after damage, enhance your weapon by applying toxin damage to it, accumulate the ailment, and release it all at once to deal damage.

Tengshe (Metal)

Summon: Its main attack is to release poison in the area. You can expand the radius of this attack and unlock other ailments of this beast by raising your morale rank to at least ten.

Its main attack is to release poison in the area. You can expand the radius of this attack and unlock other ailments of this beast by raising your morale rank to at least ten. Resonation: Tengshe can elevate the dealt damage, it can accumulate the ailment and release it all at once to deal damage, and it can also enhance your weapon by applying toxin damage to it

Baize (Water)

Summon: It can shoot icicles at opponents by first detecting them. At first, the attack radius is small, but you can expand the radius by increasing your morale to at least ten.

It can shoot icicles at opponents by first detecting them. At first, the attack radius is small, but you can expand the radius by increasing your morale to at least ten. Resonation: Baize has a resonation ability to fasten your spirit recovery process.

Xuanwu (Water)

Summon: As this divine beast virtue in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is water, so all attacks have ice in them, like a frost wave and ice attack. You can expand its range by reaching at least ten morale ranks.

As this divine beast virtue in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is water, so all attacks have ice in them, like a frost wave and ice attack. You can expand its range by reaching at least ten morale ranks. Resonation: Xuanwu has a resonation ability to fasten your spirit recovery process. This will boost the damage you deal to the enemy and buff your weapon ability.

Zhuque (Fire)

Summon: It is used to set the area on fire and has more attacks that can only be unlocked if you have at least ten morale ranks.

It is used to set the area on fire and has more attacks that can only be unlocked if you have at least ten morale ranks. Resonation: Zhuque can elevate the dealt damage, accumulate the ailment and release it all at once to deal damage and enhance your weapon by applying flame damage to it.

Xiezhi (Fire)