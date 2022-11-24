Best Warzone 2 VEL 46 Loadout Guide

The VEL 46 is your starting submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 but do not be fooled, it is still a devastating weapon with the advantage of moderate recoil and increased mobility.

The VEL 46 is the MP7 from the previous Call of Duty games. It belongs to the LMP Platform in Warzone 2 and is automatically unlocked at player level 1.

While you will be able to loot a lot of VEL 46 SMGs in Al Mazrah, building a good loadout will give you more precision and recoil control in close-medium range.

The following guide will tell you the best VEL 46 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best VEL 46 loadout and attachments

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13)

XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13) Barrel: Lach-DX 203mm (unlocks at VEL 46 level 15)

Lach-DX 203mm (unlocks at VEL 46 level 15) Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (unlocks at M4 level 6)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (unlocks at M4 level 6) Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip (unlocks at VEL 46 level 25)

The XTERN RR-40 is the optimum choice when it comes to the muzzle for the VEL 46. The attachment increased your damage range and bullet velocity, and most importantly, reduces your weapon noise.

Lach-DX 203mm further boosts your bullet velocity and range, while the FSS Sharkfin 90 improves your aiming capabilities with little to no downside.

Finally, the Schlager Soldier Grip improves your mobility and increases your sprint-to-fire ADS speed. This ensures that you can sprint right into enemy outposts and take aim before they have a chance to react.