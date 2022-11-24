Best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 Loadout Guide

The SP-X 80 is one of the most popular sniper rifles right now in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While it lacks damage compared to some of the other options, you get lethal accuracy at extremely long ranges in return. You also get increased mobility which is always important for a sharpshooter.

You will find the SP-X 80 in the Bryson Long Rifle Platform. You need to level up LA-B 330 to level 17 in order to unlock the SP-X 80.

The following guide will tell you how to build an easy and best SP-X 80 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best SP-X 80 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : FTAC Reaper (unlocks at MCPR-300 level 10)

: FTAC Reaper (unlocks at MCPR-300 level 10) Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser (unlocks at EBR-14 level 10)

: FSS Ole-V Laser (unlocks at EBR-14 level 10) RearGrip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Stock : PVZ- 890 Tac Stock (unlocks at SP-X 80 level 12)

: PVZ- 890 Tac Stock (unlocks at SP-X 80 level 12) Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity (unlocks at MCPR-300 level 17)

This class setup will provide you with high bullet velocity due to the .300 High-Velocity attachment of ammunition. Providing you with enough damage to one-shot enemies from several ranges.

FTAC Reaper ensures we have smooth recoil control and sound suppression, keeping our location secured on the map. Additionally, the muzzle provides you with more bullet velocity and damage output. Mobility is crucial for this class. Including PVZ-890 Tac ensures high sprint, crouch movement, and aim down-sight speed.

Since we are not compromising on speed, the addition of Schlager Match Grip boosts our spring to fire and aim down sight speed.

These attachments make you a moving killing machine, picking enemies quickly and efficiently. FSS Ole-V Laser improves the aiming stability along with sprint to fire and aim down sight speed.

All these attachments make your SP-X 80 a great asset. The bullet velocity, mobility, and stability will prove too much for the enemy squads to handle, and you can significantly impact the whole map in Warzone 2.