How To Assimilate To Join/Invite Enemy Players In Warzone 2

Assimilation is a new feature in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 which allows you to either join an enemy squad or invite them to join yours.

Being able to assimilate was not there in WZ1. Its introduction in WZ2 is a way for players to fill empty spots in their squad. If you are playing quads, for example, and one of your teammates just quit. You can send out an invite for an enemy player out there to join your squad as the fourth player.

There is also more that can be done through assimilation. Firstly, you can use proximity chat to actually speak with the enemy squad. Secondly, you might not be happy in your current squad and may want to switch to another team.

Take note that you can only assimilate in certain modes like duos, quads, and third-person trios. Not every mode supports assimilation.

The following guide will tell you how to assimilate in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

How to join an enemy team by using Assimilation

Firstly, you and the enemy squad need to be within close range. Then follow the steps given below.

Hold down the ping button to open the ping wheel.

Select “Request To Join Nearby Enemy Squad” on the bottom right.

on the bottom right. A request will be sent out to all nearby enemy squads and players.

If your request is accepted, you will be notified.

Congratulations. You just found a new call.

How to invite enemy players by using Assimilation

The process is the same as before.

Hold down the ping button to open the ping wheel.

Select “Invite Nearby Players To Join Your Squad” on the right.

on the right. Wait for a confirmation message.

Congratulations. You just convinced an enemy to change sides.

Something important to know is that Warzone 2 allows you to accept all incoming assimilation requests by using the “Allow Player Name to Join the Squad” option.