Best Signal 50 Loadout In Warzone 2

The Signal 50 is possibly one of the best sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It has a pretty high fire rate compared to an average sniper, firing multiple rounds in a very short time. Moreover, it uses .50 Caliber ammo to produce a high damage output at a decently far range.

The Signal 50 is the first weapon in the Signal Platform and can be unlocked by reaching a player level 44.

While perfectly capable of delivering death in its stock form, you can make it even better. The following guide will help you build the best Signal 50 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Signal 50 loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Barrell 29” TV KILO-50 Signal 50 level 15 +0.5 ⇵ and -0.4 ⇆ Muzzle Talon Sixteen Silencer Victus XMR level 25 +1.4 ⇵ and -1.0 ⇆ Underbarrel FTac Ripper 56 Lachmann-762 level 6 +0.8 ⇵ and +0.4 ⇆ Ammunition .50 Cal High Velocity Victus XMR level 9 -0.7 ⇵ and -9.0 ⇆ Rear Grip Cronen Blockade Grip Signal 50 level 22 +1.0 ⇵ and +0.4 ⇆

The Signal 50 already has a high damage output at pretty much any range, but with the 29” TV KILO-50 Barrel, the damage range, along with bullet velocity is improved, further extending your overall damage output.

Moreover, it will also reduce recoil drastically at the expense of hip recoil control – but we wouldn’t be needing that anyways since the sniper is meant to be used with a scope.

With a high firing rate, controlling the recoil would be the first priority to land those shots accurately. The Cronen Blockade Grip does that job well at the expense of a bit of aiming stability.

The aiming idle stability is pumped up by the addition of the FTac Ripper 56, which also increases recoil control further as well as hip fire accuracy.

With all of these attachments on your Signal 50, you would have a highly versatile gun in your hands, having a decent fire rate with phenomenal recoil control – all while producing large amounts of damage output at any range with high bullet velocity with the addition of the .50 Cal High-Velocity ammunition.

Lastly, with the Talon Sixteen Silencer attached, you would be able to wreak havoc upon enemies at any range without them ever knowing where the shots came from.