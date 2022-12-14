Best Victus XMR Loadout In Warzone 2

The Victus XMR sniper rifle uses .50 cal ammunition to blast through tank armor like paper. In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it allows you to tear armor-plated enemies with powerful, precise, long-range shots.

The Victus XMR belongs to the Imperatorium Platform and cannot be unlocked in Warzone 2 through gameplay. You have to purchase the season one battle pass and then get enough battle tokens to unlock sector A7 for the Victus XMR.

The .50 cal sniper is based on the Barrett from Call of Duty 4, meaning that firing this sniper rifle in WZ2 will create that massive boom everyone loves.

Something important to know is that the Victus XMR was the only sniper in WZ2 at the start of season one to down three-armored enemies with a one-shot headshot. This was done using incendiary rounds. However, that has since then been changed.

The following guide will tell you the best Victus XMR loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Victus XMR loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Muzzle Bruen Counter-Ops Victus XMR level 21 -1.40 ⮃ and +1.0 ⮀ Barrel Mack 8 33.5 Super Victus XMR level 3 -0.50 ⮃ and +0.40 ⮀ Optic FTAC Locus SP EBR-14 level 5 -3.0 ⮃ and 0.0 ⮀ Laser VLK LZR 7MW STB 556 level 5 +1.00 ⮃ and -0.45 ⮀ Ammunition .50 Cal Explosive Signal 50 level 23 +0.7 ⮃ and +9.00 ⮀

The Mack 8 33.5 Super barrel is one of the best season-one attachments to start off this sniper loadout with. Since the focal point of the Victus XMR is to reach long-range targets, it’s obvious to choose a barrel such as the Mack 8 33.5 Super to increase the damage range and bullet velocity altogether.

Pairing the Barrel with the FTAC Locus SP Optic is the most recommended option for a clean one-shot headshot in WZ2. This Optic provides an impressive zoom with a back-and-forth transition.

When you reach Victus XMR to level 21, you will unlock the Bruen Counter-Ops Muzzle. Not only does it provide amazing sound suppression, but also comes with an increased range and bullet velocity.

The VLK LZR 7MW laser will increase your ADS and reduce some of the weight you might feel while brining up the scope. Additionally, .50 Cal Explosive is enough ammunition to deal the maximum amount of damage to the target, leading to a one-shot headshot.