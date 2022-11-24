Best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane Loadout Guide

The FSS Hurricane submachine gun has everything that you would ask for in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

It features high damage with great aim stability and a large magazine. The only thing it does not have is range. This makes the FSS Hurricane viable for only close-quarter combat.

That being said, with a few customizations and attachments, you can use the FSS Hurricane as a mid-range semi-automatic weapon as well.

Belonging to the M4 Platform, you can unlock the FSS Hurricane by leveling up FTAC Recon to level 16 in Warzone 2. You will also find plenty of FSS Hurricanes while looting Al Mazrah.

The following guide will tell you how to build the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout and attachments

Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel (unlocks at FSS Hurricane level 10)

FSS-X7 Barrel (unlocks at FSS Hurricane level 10) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Demo Quicksilver Collapsed

Demo Quicksilver Collapsed Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (unlocks at FSS Hurricane level 12)

FSS-X7 Barrel will increase your bullet velocity and improve your recoil control. Since you will never have an issue with low ammunition, you need the Phantom Grip for increased ADS speed. This way you will only be focused on your targets.

FSS Sharkfin 90 will boost your recoil steadiness in case you want to hip-fire in the heat of battle, something the FSS OLE-V Laser will help with as well.

Finally, the Demo Quicksilver Collapsed will ensure that your FSS Hurricane is a force to be reckoned with in Warzone 2.