In Victoria 3, you manage the industry, economy, and politics of the nation you build. There are many parameters that are involved to ensure the success of your nation.

Your influence, in this case, is a direct measure of your nation’s relations with foreign nations. The more influence you have, the better benefits you can earn for your nation on the international stage.

The world is very well connected internationally, so your harboring influence is essential for your nation’s bright future. The following guide will tell you how to increase influence in Victoria 3.

How to manage influence in Victoria 3

The amount of influence your nation has is directly related to its rank. This rank is directly related to your nation’s influence. The amount of influence you have depends on your nation’s prestige, which is a direct measure of your nation’s military capabilities, GDP, and country tier. Your country tier can be increased by exploring arts and sciences.

With an increase in nations rank, you get an increase in influence:

Insignificant Power: +1000 influence

Minor Power: +750 influence

Major Power: +600 influence

Great Power: +500 influence

Other than ranking up, there are also other ways to gain small amounts of influence:

Diplomat traits will grant your +5% influence.

If landowners +5 happiness, you will gain +10% influence.

If Petite Bourgeaisie has -5 happiness, -10% influence.

Going for technology in society technology is also a good way to earn influence. Following are some technologies that grant influence: