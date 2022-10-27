Victoria 3 Console Commands & Cheats

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game that requires its players to conquer the world and establish a country with a well monetary flow, strong military, and civil rest. While most of the players who are just starting out the game want to do that, they are often met with challenges and brutality of the game world that either pushes them back or wipes them out instantly.
In situations like these, having a little edge is important, and this is where console commands and cheats come in handy. In this guide, we’ll list all of the relevant console commands and cheats that will give you a kickstart in Victoria 3 and how you can enable them. So without further ado, let’s begin.
How to enable debug mode for console commands in Victoria 3
For players to use cheats in Victoria 3, they must ensure they are enabling the Debug Mode. However, it must be done outside of the game, and here’s how;
- Start by opening the ‘Game Launcher’
- Once you’ve opened it, head over to the ‘Game Settings’
- From ‘Game Setting,’ find the ‘Open Game in Debug Mode’ tab
- Once located, hit ‘Launch’
In case you are playing on Steam, follow the below steps;
- Open Steam Library and right-click on Victoria 3
- Once the options pop up, click on Properties and then the General tab
- Now go ahead and select the ‘Launch Options’ and enter ‘-debug_mode’
Once the game has launched in Debug Mode, you will be allowed to access the command console, a core option that lets you switch countries anytime you want, without throwing any hassle your way.
By pressing the CTRL key, press on any country, and you’ll be in control of it. Something important to keep in mind is that Debug Mode will deprive you of attaining achievements and will prevent you from accessing your ironman mode saved games. You lose some, you get some.
Admin console commands
Below is a list of all Victoria 3 Console Commands for admin level access to various things related to gameplay
|Command
|Function
|add_approval (interest group) (amount)
|This command will add an approval rating for the selected interest group
|add_clout (interest group) (amount)
|This command will add or remove clout ratings for selected interest groups
|add_loyalists (culture) (amount)
|This command will add a loyalist population to your country
|add_radicals (culture) (amount)
|This command will add radical people to your country
|add_relations (country) (amount)
|This command will establish/change your relations with a certain country
|add_war_support (country) (amount)
|This command will establish war support with a specific country
|annex (country tag)
|This command will annex a country
|Browser.OpenURL (url)
|This command will open an URL
|Camer.Load
|This command will load the camera positioning
|Camera.Save
|This command will save the camera positioning
|check_pollution_level (state region tag)
|This command will extract pollution data for a specified state region
|conquerall (country tag)
|This command will set all enemy provinces under your control
|crash
|This command will make the application crash
|change_law (law) (country)
|This command will change the law in a specific country
|create_ai (self / all / tag)
|This command will create AI for a country or countries
|create_country (country definition) (country type) (culture) (state id)
|This command will create a country
|create_political_movement (law type)
|This command will create a political movement
|changestatepop (state’s id)(population type)
|This command will determine the population size of a country
|disable_ai
|This command will disable AI in the game
|date (date in format yyyy.mm.dd.hh)
|This command will change the date
|Debug.TextureMode [Name of debug mode]
|This command will enable a texture mode for debugging
|disable_pop_growth
|This command will disable pop growth
|enable_ai
|This command will enable AI in the game
|Escalate (amount)
|This command will add escalation to your diplomatic plays
|event (event name) (country tag / province id)
|This command will let you have events
|find_unemployed
|This command finds and reports all unemployed pops
|force_oos
|This command makes the relevant client go out of sync in multiplayer
|help
|This command will check out a list of commands
|kill_character (character name)
|This command will kill the specified character
|map_editor
|This command will toggle the map editor
|Map.SavePNG (map mode) (file name)
|This command will allow you to save a png of the map for a specific map mode
|mapmode (map mode)
|This command will switch to the selected map mode
|money (amount)
|This command will add selected money
|Music.PauseFactor
|This command will pause the music
|Music.play track (track name)
|This command will play chosen music
|Music.Reset
|This command will reset the music
|Music.StopTrack
|This command will stop the music
|norevolution
|This command will enable revolution mode
|nosecession
|This command will enable no secession mode
|observe
|This command will start observing the game
|own (province id / state region tag) (country tag)
|This command will change the owner of a specified province or state region
|popstat
|This command will extract data from all active pops
|portrait_editor
|This command will open the portrait editor
|province_borders (true / false)
|This command will toggle showing of province borders
|research
|This command will acquire research
|screenshot
|This command will take a screenshot
|set_devastation_level (state region tag) (amount)
|This command will set the devastation level in a specified state region
|set_pollution_level (state region tag) (amount)
|This command will set the pollution level in a specified state region
|show_goals
|This command will display AI goals
|skip_migration
|This command will allow the skip migration mode
|switchlanguage (language name)
|This command will switch languages
|tag (country tag)
|This command will switch to another country
|time
|This command will show the time
|treatyport (state region tag)
|This command will open a treaty port in the state region
|wagerate (building) (rate)
|This command will work around building wages
|yesmen
|This command will enable the AI to agree with proposals
Cheat codes
Below is a list of all Victoria 3 Cheat Codes that you can make use of to gain an edge against the AI
|Cheat Code
|Functions
|fastbuild
|This cheat code enables the fast build mode
|fastenact
|This cheat code enables the fast enact mode
|fasthire
|This cheat code enables the fast hire mode
|fastinstitutions
|This cheat code enables the fast institutions mode
|fastinterests
|This cheat code enables the fast interests mode
|fastmobilize
|This cheat code enables the fast mobilize mode
|fastresearch
|This cheat code enables the fast research mode
|fastrevolution
|This cheat code enables the fast revolution mode
|fastsecession
|This cheat code enables the fast secession mode
|fasttravels
|This cheat code enables the fast travel mode