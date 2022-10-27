Victoria 3 Console Commands & Cheats

Victoria 3 is a grand strategy game that requires its players to conquer the world and establish a country with a well monetary flow, strong military, and civil rest. While most of the players who are just starting out the game want to do that, they are often met with challenges and brutality of the game world that either pushes them back or wipes them out instantly.

In situations like these, having a little edge is important, and this is where console commands and cheats come in handy. In this guide, we’ll list all of the relevant console commands and cheats that will give you a kickstart in Victoria 3 and how you can enable them. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to enable debug mode for console commands in Victoria 3

For players to use cheats in Victoria 3, they must ensure they are enabling the Debug Mode. However, it must be done outside of the game, and here’s how;

Start by opening the ‘Game Launcher’

Once you’ve opened it, head over to the ‘Game Settings’

From ‘Game Setting,’ find the ‘Open Game in Debug Mode’ tab

Once located, hit ‘Launch’

In case you are playing on Steam, follow the below steps;

Open Steam Library and right-click on Victoria 3

Once the options pop up, click on Properties and then the General tab

Now go ahead and select the ‘Launch Options’ and enter ‘-debug_mode’

Once the game has launched in Debug Mode, you will be allowed to access the command console, a core option that lets you switch countries anytime you want, without throwing any hassle your way.

By pressing the CTRL key, press on any country, and you’ll be in control of it. Something important to keep in mind is that Debug Mode will deprive you of attaining achievements and will prevent you from accessing your ironman mode saved games. You lose some, you get some.

Admin console commands

Below is a list of all Victoria 3 Console Commands for admin level access to various things related to gameplay

Command Function add_approval (interest group) (amount) This command will add an approval rating for the selected interest group add_clout (interest group) (amount) This command will add or remove clout ratings for selected interest groups add_loyalists (culture) (amount) This command will add a loyalist population to your country add_radicals (culture) (amount) This command will add radical people to your country add_relations (country) (amount) This command will establish/change your relations with a certain country add_war_support (country) (amount) This command will establish war support with a specific country annex (country tag) This command will annex a country Browser.OpenURL (url) This command will open an URL Camer.Load This command will load the camera positioning Camera.Save This command will save the camera positioning check_pollution_level (state region tag) This command will extract pollution data for a specified state region conquerall (country tag) This command will set all enemy provinces under your control crash This command will make the application crash change_law (law) (country) This command will change the law in a specific country create_ai (self / all / tag) This command will create AI for a country or countries create_country (country definition) (country type) (culture) (state id) This command will create a country create_political_movement (law type) This command will create a political movement changestatepop (state’s id)(population type) This command will determine the population size of a country disable_ai This command will disable AI in the game date (date in format yyyy.mm.dd.hh) This command will change the date Debug.TextureMode [Name of debug mode] This command will enable a texture mode for debugging disable_pop_growth This command will disable pop growth enable_ai This command will enable AI in the game Escalate (amount) This command will add escalation to your diplomatic plays event (event name) (country tag / province id) This command will let you have events find_unemployed This command finds and reports all unemployed pops force_oos This command makes the relevant client go out of sync in multiplayer help This command will check out a list of commands kill_character (character name) This command will kill the specified character map_editor This command will toggle the map editor Map.SavePNG (map mode) (file name) This command will allow you to save a png of the map for a specific map mode mapmode (map mode) This command will switch to the selected map mode money (amount) This command will add selected money Music.PauseFactor This command will pause the music Music.play track (track name) This command will play chosen music Music.Reset This command will reset the music Music.StopTrack This command will stop the music norevolution This command will enable revolution mode nosecession This command will enable no secession mode observe This command will start observing the game own (province id / state region tag) (country tag) This command will change the owner of a specified province or state region popstat This command will extract data from all active pops portrait_editor This command will open the portrait editor province_borders (true / false) This command will toggle showing of province borders research This command will acquire research screenshot This command will take a screenshot set_devastation_level (state region tag) (amount) This command will set the devastation level in a specified state region set_pollution_level (state region tag) (amount) This command will set the pollution level in a specified state region show_goals This command will display AI goals skip_migration This command will allow the skip migration mode switchlanguage (language name) This command will switch languages tag (country tag) This command will switch to another country time This command will show the time treatyport (state region tag) This command will open a treaty port in the state region wagerate (building) (rate) This command will work around building wages yesmen This command will enable the AI to agree with proposals

Cheat codes

Below is a list of all Victoria 3 Cheat Codes that you can make use of to gain an edge against the AI