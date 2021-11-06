To help you out with building the best loadouts for your Volk in CoD Vanguard, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be listing down the best Volk loadouts that you can create in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Volk Loadouts

The Volk makes its return to the Call of Duty franchise after four long years. This behemoth of a gun will be the very last one that you’ll unlock in the game (so far), at level 55.

This new Volk is quite different from the one players used back in Call of Duty WWII. The biggest difference lies in the recoil. The Volk in Call of Duty Vanguard has quite significant horizontal recoil. So if you don’t have the right loadout, the Volk will be extremely hard to use.

To help you out with picking out the best loadout for your Volk in CoD Vanguard, below we’ve listed down the top three loadouts that you can create for this gun.

Anti-Recoil Volk Class Setup

Our first Volk loadout in CoD Vanguard is focused on eliminating the recoil of the Volk as much as possible.

Each attachment used in this Volk class setup serves its part in decreasing the crazy horizontal bullet spread of this gun, which will make you significantly more accurate and consistent with it.

Attachments

Muzzle : G28 Compensator

: G28 Compensator Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Barrel : Krausnick 428MM 05V

: Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 7.62 Tokarev 30 Round Mags

: 7.62 Tokarev 30 Round Mags Ammo Type : Frangible Rounds

: Frangible Rounds Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : SA Converted

: SA Converted Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Fast Melee

Loadouts

Secondary : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal : MK2 Frag Grenade

: MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: NO 69 Stun Grenade

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Double Time

All-Rounder Volk Class Setup

This next Volk class setup will improve the Volk in all aspects, as opposed to just recoil. It will increase the damage, accuracy, flinch resistance, and speed while also decreasing recoil to a certain extent.

Attachments

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Barrel : Krausnick 428MM 05V

: Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Magazine : .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums

: .30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Stock : Krausnick S12V PS

: Krausnick S12V PS Proficiency : Perfectionist

: Perfectionist Kit: On-Hand

Loadouts

Secondary : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal : Gammon bomb

: Gammon bomb Tactical: Stim

Perks

Ghost

Tracker

Tactician

Speed Demon Volk Loadout

Our final class setup for the Volk primarily focuses on increasing the speed of this gun.

This means that with this loadout, the ADS Speed, Movement Speed, Recoil Reset Speed, etc., will be improved greatly, allowing you to mow down opponents before they even get a chance to fight back.

Attachments

Muzzle : G28 Compensator

: G28 Compensator Underbarrel : M3 Ready Grip

: M3 Ready Grip Barrel : VDD 287MM

: VDD 287MM Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 7.62 Tokarev 30 Round Mags

: 7.62 Tokarev 30 Round Mags Ammo Type : Frangible

: Frangible Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : VDD 27 Precision

: VDD 27 Precision Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Defender

Loadouts

Secondary : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal : Gammon Bomb

: Gammon Bomb Tactical: Stim

Perks