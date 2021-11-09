If you need help with optimizing your controller settings in Call of Duty Vanguard, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you the best Controller Settings for the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Controller Settings

Finding out the best Controller Settings for yourself is very important if you want to improve your aim in CoD Vanguard.

This can be a lengthy and tedious process since it’ll involve a lot of trial and error. So to help you out and save your time, below we’ll list down the most optimal Controller Settings that’ll work for most people, followed by explanations for some of the important settings that you need to understand.

Now, open up your settings and head over to the “Controller” tab. Here, you’ll see two categories: Controller and Gameplay. Let’s start off with the settings in the Controller category.

Controller Settings

The Controller category has two sub-categories: Basic Controls and Advanced Controls.

Basic Controls

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: High 7

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 8

Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: On (Press Show More)

ADS Sens. Multiplier Low Zoom – 4x Zoom: 0.75

ADS Sens Multiplier 5x Zoom – High Zoom: 1

Button Layout Preset: Your Preference

Vertical Aim: Standard

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Controller Vibration: Off

Trigger Effect: On

Weapon Fire Threshold: Off

Advanced Controls

ADS Sens Transition Timing: Instant

ADS Sens. Multiplier (Steady Aim): 1

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Orientation: Up

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Min Input Deadzones: 0

Max Input Deadzones: 99

Sensitivity is the most important setting in any FPS game. What makes finding the right sensitivity tricky is that there is no “best” sensitivity setting. The perfect sensitivity setting is different for each player.

However, the High 7 and 8 setting that we’ve listed above works great for a lot of people and it can serve as a starting point for you to find the right sensitivity for yourself.

The Aim Response Curve Type is the second most important setting here. The good thing is the “Dynamic” option is what is universally considered to the be the best; even by the top-tier professional players. So, there’s no need to choose any other option.

Controller Vibration is a fun setting to have on but if you want your aim to be as best as it can be, you have to turn it off. It does nothing except for serving as a needless distraction.

Moving on to the Advanced Controls section, the important setting here is the ADS Sens Transition Timing. You should never change this from instant as it’ll add a delay in the change of your sensitivity when you transition to ADS.

This will heavily impact your aim, so it should always be set to instant. The Deadzone settings we’ve listed are for new controllers. If you have old controllers that have weak sticks, then you can adjust the Deadzones accordingly to them.

Gameplay Settings

The Gameplay category has three sub-categories: Weapons & Equipment, Movement and Action Behavior.

Weapons & Equipment

Target Aim Assist: On

Target Aim Assist Mode: Default

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

Depleted Ammo Switch: On

Blind Fire: On

Movement

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Off

Grounded Mantle: Off

Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Mantle Stance Queueing: On

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Sprint

Auto Move Forward: Off

Sprint Cancels Reload: Off

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Action Behavior

Slide Behavior: Tap

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Steady Aim Behavior: Hold

Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

The most important setting in this category to turn off is the Automatic Mantle. If you have this on, you’ll end up accidentally getting on top of vehicles while you’re in the middle of gunfights.

The Automatic Sprint setting is another one that’s mostly up to preference, but the Automatic Sprint option within it edges out the other options. This is due to the fact that with the other option, the Automatic Tactical Sprint, your enemies will spot you much more easily which is a huge downside.

Slide Behavior should always be set to tap, since you don’t want to be holding the button for the entire duration of the slide. Whereas ADS and Steady Aim should always be set to hold so you can switch in and out of them quickly.