V Rising Rolls Back Latest Patch Due To White-Screen Bug

V Rising has rolled back its latest patch update within hours of going live after players began complaining about their games turning white.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer-and-publisher Stunlock Studios acknowledged that many players were facing a white-screen bug after updating their game to the most recent patch.

The bug was apparently pretty rampant because Stulock Studios has rolled back the patch in order to get to the root of the problem. The patch will be released again once the bug has been squashed. V Rising will continue to run on its previous version until then.

If you had updated your game on Steam, it should now be reverted to the previous version. If you did not update your game, you are already set.

After today's patch, some players reported a white-screen issue. We have now reverted the update and it's safe to play again. We will try to figure out why this happened and fix it before patching again. Sorry for the inconvenience! — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 30, 2022

The now reverted patch 0.5.41591 notes included “general client optimizations to improve stability and performance” of the game. The developer added a texture quality option to reduce texture memory usage and another graphics option to limit frame rates.

The patch also fixed a couple of bugs: one related to anti-aliasing where players were stuck with TAA and another related to performance drops when attacking Night Marshal Styx, the Sunderer, with specific abilities.

V Rising is a new vampire-themed survival game that has become immensely popular. It was released in early access more than a week ago and has already surpassed 1 million sales.

V Rising has a little of everything. It has building and crafting mechanics where you must gather materials from all over the world to build castles and settlements. It has survival mechanics where you must feed and flee from sunlight. It has blood mechanics where you can turn humans into your servants and gain new properties while feeding.

It has cooperative modes to create clans against enemies. It has also PvP where you can lay siege and loot castles and settlements of other players. All of that alongside a satisfying gameplay.

V Rising clearly has a lot to offer and will continue to expand itself during its one-year early access period.