V Rising Horse Guide

If you’re tired of running around and want a faster way to move around the map, then it might be a good idea to get yourself a horse. In this guide, we will brief you on how to find a horse for yourself and how to care for it in V Rising.

V Rising Horse Location

Horses in V Rising are mainly found at Dunley Farmlands, often inside stables. Dunley Farmlands is a dangerous area though, and we recommend that you reach at least level 30 before trying to find a horse at this location.

If you find an empty stable, chances are that other players on the server have already taken the horses inside. Either that or the horses haven’t spawned yet. All you need to do is come back at a later time to find the stable full again.

If you are determined to find a horse as soon as possible without waiting for their spawn time, you’ll have to extend your search a bit more.

You’ve got to open up your map and start hovering over the farms to see if horses are listed in the resources found at that location (denoted by a horseshoe icon on the map). You can find wild horses at several different stables across this area.

Once you have found an unclaimed horse, get close and mount the animal to claim it as your own. Then simply ride back to your base.

How to Control your Horse in V Rising

Horses have the same basic movement controls. However, due to their faster mobility, making quick turns will take some getting used to. Hence, be mindful about that when you’re trying evasive maneuvers in a small, tight space.

In order to mount/dismount your horse, hold the F key near your horse to mount and press the Q key if you’re on the horse to dismount. You can also hit the Spacebar key to make your horse gallop for increased speed.

You can use horses to your advantage by attacking enemies while mounted. To do so, simply left-click while riding your horse to attack the enemies below.

In order to find the best horse for your playstyle, there are a few things to keep in mind. Horses have three distinct traits:

Turning Speed: determines how quickly the horse can turn on the spot

determines how quickly the horse can turn on the spot Acceleration: determines how quickly the horse can reach its Max Speed

determines how quickly the horse can reach its Max Speed Max Speed: determines the maximum speed of the horse while galloping

These stats for horses are randomized and different horses spawn with different stats. Hence, what you should do is hop on to each horse to check their stats and then take the best one home.

How to Keep your Horse alive in V Rising

Now that you’ve got your horse, you’ve got to care for it too. Horses only need water to stay alive.

You have to give your horse water on a regular basis to keep the animal hydrated. You can check your horse’s inventory to confirm his hydration levels. Note that each water canteen can keep your horse hydrated for several hours.

To fill the horse’s inventory with water is simple. You have to approach the horse and open your inventory while standing near him. If you are close enough, there will be a 1×3 grid on the right-hand side of the inventory. You can put the water-filled canteens here.

To get water canteens, you need a bunch of empty waterskins. You can craft these waterskins using some Plant Fiber and Leather at the Tannery, which is unlocked after defeating Keely in the game. Once you get the waterskins, all you have to do is fill them up near a water source and you’ll have yourself some water canteens.

It is also important to know that your horse can also get stolen by other players or killed by enemies because they cannot fight back. Therefore, it is better to keep your horse in a safe place, and never leave them next to a battlefield, or you may have to get yourself a new one.