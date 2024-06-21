Uma’s Garden Quest Guide – Tears of the Kingdom

Uma’s Garden is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will help kickstart your gardening career. You will learn how to plant and farm veggies to create various dishes.

In this guide, we will teach you how to start Uma’s quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and what prerequisites you need for it.

Talk to Uma in Hateno Village School Garden

To unlock Uma’s Garden quest, you need to complete the Teach Me a Lesson II quest. You can obtain this quest from Symin, who is a teacher at Hateno School. Once completed, you will gain access to the school’s garden to farm vegetables.

Return to Hateno Village school garden to find Uma there (3335, -2036, 0117). She will be working in the field. Talk to her to start the quest and select it from your adventure log.

Ask Uma to grow some Vegetables

To complete Uma’s Garden in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to hand her the vegetables you want to farm. This quest is basically a glorified tutorial about growing vegetables.

Once you give Uma any vegetables, she will plant them and ask you to visit later. Go to Uma and collect the vegetables after a few game hours to complete the quest. Now, you can use this garden to plant any vegetables yourself.

However, there are some rules related to gardening in Zelda: Totk.

Plants need time to grow. You can’t speed up their growth by sitting at bonfires or sleeping at inns. You must spend some time in the game to make the crops grow (just like Blood Moon).

You can grow Pumpkins, Tomatoes, Radishes, Carrots, Melons, Berries, Wheat, and Rice on Hateno School’s grounds.

Some plants have a lower yield than the rest. The most famous one is the Endura Carrot.

Best Vegetables to Grow in Uma’s Garden

The best choice to grow vegetables is either Hearty Raddish or Endura Carrots. While you can find these items throughout the game world, acquiring them is not as easy as the rest of the vegetables that you can grow.

We are more inclined towards Endura Carrots as you will need many of them to craft meals that can restore your stamina wheels. While one Hearty Raddish is more than enough to cook a meal that can restore all of your hearts.

After planting Endura Carrots, make sure to return after 1-2 days (in-game time) to reap your crops.

Quest Reward

There are no rewards associated with Uma’s Garden side quest. Getting a field of your own to grow any vegetable you want is a massive reward in itself.