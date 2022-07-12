Two point Hospital is a very in-depth hospital simulator. Progression in the game is all about how you run your staff management system. This guide will help you with staff training in Two Point Hospital by determining the best skill to focus on and what that skill does.

How to Manage Staff Training in Two Point Hospital

Staff can be trained using the Start Training feature, which will allow your staff to learn new skills or improve existing ones.

A higher-level staff member will have more slots of skills to choose from. Each staff member should be given a proper space, so an office should be set up to facilitate that.

You can choose the staff member you want to train; otherwise, the staff members volunteer to train themselves when they are ready.

To start training, you must drop the staff member you want to train into the Training Room.

The number of Trainee Desks placed in the room will determine how many staff members can be trained at once.

The staff of any occupation can be trained in their particular skill, be it the Janitor, a Nurse, or doctor.

Whatever skill a staff member needs to be taught, a trainer must be available to be able to teach that skill.

A trainer can be an existing staff member that holds the skill to be taught, or if no staff member already has that skill, then a Guest Trainer must be hired; they cost a lot.

Finally, each training course takes a certain amount of time to be completed. Generally, the unit of time in-game represents a second in real-time.

During the training period, the staff will halt their regular duties, meaning any operations, Treatment, or functions they were performing would stop.

Thus, you shouldn’t assign all staff of one role to train, but keep some free to reassign the Trainee’s jobs.

Staff Skills in Two Point Hospital

Doctor Skills

General Practice

The general practice skill will increase the effectiveness of your Doctors in GP offices. This is accomplished by increasing the rate of diagnosis completed in every visit. This will eventually help reduce multiple visits of your patients, allow them to be cured quicker, and shrink long ques

This is probably the most important skill that your doctors must-have. It is recommended that at least 50-60% of your doctors are qualified in General Practice. General Practice can go up to five levels :

General Practice I

Increased GP diagnosis skills. . It increases Diagnosis skills by 15% in GP’s Office. You require 240 units for this.

General Practice II

Enhanced GP diagnosis skills. It increases Diagnosis skills by 15% in GP’s Office. You require 320 units for this.

General Practice III

Advanced General Practice diagnosis skills. It increases Diagnosis skills by 15% in GP’s Office. You require 360 units for this.

General Practice IV

Elite GP diagnosis skills. It increases Diagnosis skills by 15% in GP’s Office. You require 420 units for this.

General Practice V

World-class GP diagnosis skills. It increases Diagnosis skills by 15% in GP’s Office. You require 480 units for this.

Diagnostics

This skill will enable your doctors to perform diagnoses in some designated rooms like the X-Ray, MEGA Scan, and DNA Lab.

Remember not to upgrade this qualification in insolation but pair it up with any complementary skill like Genetics or Radiology. As nurses conduct the majority of the diagnosis, it’s best to pair this up with Genetics or Radiology. The Diagnostics Qualification has 5 levels:

Diagnostics I

Increased diagnosis skills. This increases Diagnosis skills by 10%. You require 240 Training Units for this.

Diagnostics II

Enhanced diagnosis skills. This increases Diagnosis skills by 10%. You require 300 Training Units for this.

Diagnostics III

Advanced diagnosis skills. This increases Diagnosis skills by 10%. You require 360 Training Units for this.

Diagnostics IV

Elite diagnosis skills. This increases Diagnosis skills by 10%. You require 420 Training Units for this.

Diagnostics V

World-class diagnosis skills. This increases Diagnosis skills by 10%. You require 480 Training Units for this.

Psychiatry

This qualification will allow you to work in the Psychiatry Room while upgrading it will increase the effectiveness and speed of treatments. Purchasing some objects with Kudoshi will help improve the room and boost the treatment power.

Psychiatry I

Doctors can work in Psychiatry. 240 Training Units are required for this.

Psychiatry II

Enhanced psychiatry skills. It increases your Treatment Skill in Psychiatry and Diagnosis skills by 20% each. You require 300 training units for this.

Psychiatry III

Advanced psychiatry skills. It increases your Treatment Skill in Psychiatry and Diagnosis skills by 20% each. You require 360 training units for this.

Psychiatry IV

Elite psychiatry skills. It increases your Treatment Skill in Psychiatry and Diagnosis skills by 20% each. You require 420 training units for this.

Psychiatry V

World-class psychiatry skills Increase your Treatment Skill in Psychiatry and Diagnosis skills in Psychiatry by 20% each. You require 480 training units for this.

Treatment

the treatment qualification is best paired with a machine upgrade skill. Both of these skills work well together to cure more difficult illnesses. It is recommended to have a Treatment IV qualified doctor paired with a level III in Genetics or Psychiatry. These will be particularly helpful when tackling DNA Lab diseases.

Treatment

Increased treatment skills. It increases treatment skills by 10%, and you require 240 Training Units.

Treatment II

Enhanced treatment skills. It increases treatment skills by 10%, and you require 300 Training Units.

Treatment III

Advanced treatment skills. It increases treatment skills by 10%, and you require 360 Training Units.

Treatment IV

Elite treatment skills. It increases treatment skills by 10%, and you require 420 Training Units.

Treatment V

World-class treatment skills. It increases treatment skills by 10%, and you require 480 Training Units.

Research

The research skill gives your staff access to the Research Room. This is the most important qualification and will help facilitate your Hospital’s growth in the future.

Conducting research is another source of extra income. Returning to Mitton University is an effective way of unlocking every research in the game since the level is so easy.

Remember, you may return to Mitton university when treating newer diseases or researching a new room. At the same time, research stops at a high percentage of completion and lets another researcher carry it out until the end to earn extra XP.

So many also use the same method to research for money when you have low funds for your Hospital.

It is also recommended to earn qualification till level 4 since the jump from level 3 to 4 is quite significant; the same jump from level 4 to 5 is not worth it.

Research I

It allows a doctor to work in research. Training Units required are 240. The doctor can accumulate a base of 1 Research Point per second.

Research II

Enhanced Research skills. Increases Research Skills by 50% and Training Units required are 300. The doctor can accumulate a base of 1.6 Research points per second.

Research III

Advanced Research skills. Increases Research Skills by 50% and Training Units required are 360. The doctor can accumulate a base of 3.2 Research points per second.

Research IV

Advanced Research skills. Increases Research Skills by 50% and Training Units required are 420. The doctor can accumulate a base of 6.0 Research points per second.

Research V

World-class Research skills. Increases Research Skills by 50% and Training Units required are 480. The doctor can accumulate a base of 7.0 Research points per second.

Radiology

With this qualification, you can use a MEGA scanner and enhance your diagnostic capabilities using an X-Ray. This is an extremely useful skill for doctors inclined towards diagnosis.

Genetics

This is a one-time qualification that will open the usage of the DNA lab for you.

Bedside Manner

Obtain this skill to improve the patient’s happiness by increasing the interaction between the doctor and the patient. You should use this skill for your GPs or Diagnostic Doctors to help reduce angry patients leaving before Treatment.

Nurse Skills

Diagnostics

Nurses will carry out most of the diagnosis work in the game so having multiple Nurses level up in this skill is ideal for having an efficient diagnosis. Pairing this with the GP’s Offices, you can also reduce ques.

Treatment

A lot of the Treatment of patients will be carried out by Nurses. The number of patients in the Fracture Wards, Clown Clinics, and Injection Rooms will be high so having a large number of nurses qualified for Treatment is essential.

Injection Administration

Combine this single qualification skill with Treatment for effective results. You may also upgrade jab master to go along with it.

Pharmacy Management

Another single qualification skill that you can combine with the Treatment qualification. You may also upgrade your Drug Mixer for effective results.

Ward Management

This qualification will increase your effectiveness in Fracture Wards and Wards. You don’t need to max on this; a couple of levels can go a long way in pairing it with Treatment or diagnosis, which will help increase overall efficiency.

Bedside Manner

Obtain this skill to improve the patient’s happiness by increasing the interaction between the nurse and the patient.

You must ensure that no patient leaves before Treatment. It is recommended for any Nurse with qualification 3 or higher to have this.

Janitor Skills

Maintenance

This skill will help you janitor repair machines with greater efficiency and speed. It will also allow them to automatically service appliances as soon as maintenance drops below 50%.

Mechanics

Gaining this qualification will allow janitors to be able to upgrade machinery. This skill will be important when managing level 3 machinery or higher. You should specialize one person in multiple levels of this skill instead of having a few lower-level ones.

Ghost Capture

This one-time qualification will help you eliminate bothersome ghosts and make it easier to conduct research. It will also help your patients connect with their loved ones.

Assistant Skills

Customer Service

This skill is a must for each assistant as it allows them to process the patients quicker. You should combine this skill with a few upgrades in stamina and motivation to make for an efficient Assistant.

Marketing

Improve your marketing skills with this qualification. The higher the qualification in this skill, the completer and more efficient the work conducted by your assistants will be.