Two Point Hospital Kudosh Farming Tips

Players in Two Points Hospital are responsible for building and running a vast network of hospitals in the fictional Two Point County. Kudosh Points are the main currency used in Two Point Hospital to purchase new products needed for construction and operating needs. It can be earned infinitely, and there are several methods to earn it.
However, the first step in Two Point Hospital is to learn how to acquire some in the first place. Our Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming Guide will help you farm some easy Kudosh Points in this hospital management simulator. We will look at all the ways you can unlock new facilities by earning Kudosh Points in Two Point Hospital.
Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming
Since you acquire Kudosh Points naturally as you advance through the game, amassing them is not a difficult effort. Therefore, you will have a respectable amount of Kudosh Points anytime you handle an emergency successfully.
One way of making Kudosh is to impress Health inspectors. You will gain Kudosh Points when health inspectors visit the hospital and comment on how well-kept the actual structure is. However, the fastest and most accurate way to earn K Points is through Career Goals.
The game’s menu has a separate tab where you may check the status of these; you should be looking at the Career tab. These are a collection of goals that range in difficulty and task type, such as treating a certain number of patients or making a certain amount of money, among others. Here is the list of some career goals that will get you some Kudosh
Performance Research
Concentrate on this research strategy of creating Kudosh once you have the funds to hire a full research staff and have improved this area to operate more effectively. You can do this to acquire 20 Kudosh at once.
Level Up Your Hospital
The maximum level for each hospital is 30, and you will earn a little bit more money as you level up your hospital. This means that when you design the ideal healthcare institution, there is a lot of potential to expand and earn Kudos.
Gain Star Ratings
Each hospital has the chance to receive three stars. Therefore, after earning the first star, you will receive 100 Kudosh; after receiving the second, 150; and after receiving the third, 200.
Complete Staff Challenges
You’ll face various tasks from the team, and they’re a quick and simple method to score ten Kudosh. Even though they are frequently fairly easy, you should put them off until you are certain your hospital will pass the test.
Impress Your VIP Guests
VIP visitors frequently desire to visit your hospital; if they have a positive experience, some will award you with ten or twenty Kudosh. But to ensure VIPs have a positive hospital impression, level up your rooms before they arrive.
Perform Well During Emergencies and Epidemics
Every hospital that has seen an illness outbreak will experience emergencies and epidemics, and it is your responsibility to treat them to benefit the local population. You will get between ten and fifteen Kudosh for treating a significant portion of the patients who come in, along with some money and a boost to your reputation.
Kudosh Items/Upgrades
All different items which can be bought for your hospital! Some items can be bought using Kudosh points while others will require dollars to buy.
Purple Bench
- Price: K50
- Increases comfort
- Used in: Corridors
Silver Bench
- Price: K50
- Increases comfort
- Used in: Corridors
Energy Drink Machine
- Price: K200
- Reduces Thirst
- Gives Energy Buzz
- Used in: Corridors, Staff Room
Luxury Snacks Machine
- Price: K300
- Reduces Hunger, Increases Happiness
- Used in: Corridors, Staff Room
Big Bin
- Price: K20
- Increased litter capacity
- Used in: Everywhere
Hand Sanitizer
- Price: K150
- Increases Hygeine
- Used in: Everywhere
Small Radiator
- Price: $100
- Increases Temperature
- Used in: Everywhere
Radiator
- Price: $200
- Increases Temperature
- Used in: Everywhere
Large Radiator
- Price: $300
- Increases Temperature
Air Con Unit
- Price: K75
- Decreases Temperature
- Used in: Everywhere
Small Air Con Unit
- Price: K50
- Decreases Temperature
- Used in: Everywhere
Arcade Machine
- Price: K500
- Reduces Bordeom
- Used in: Corridors, Staff Rooms
Gift Shop
- Price: K1,200
- Reduces Boredom, Increases Happiness
- Used in: Corridors
Drinking Fountain
- Price: K75
- Reduces Thirst
- Used in: Everywhere
Sweet Dispenser
- Price: K45
- Used in: Everywhere
Magazine Rack
- Price: K50
- Reduces Boredom
- Used in: Corridors
Rosebush
- Price: K500
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Everywhere
Sunflower
- Price: K400
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Everywhere
Yucca
- Price: K50
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Everywhere
Cactus
- Price: K200
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Everywhere
Display Skeleton
- Price: K300
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness, 1% Training Speed
- Used in: Everywhere
Anatomy Model
- Price: K200
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness, +1% Training Speed
- Used in: Everywhere
Indoor Fountain
- Price: K900
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Corridors
Large Fountain
- Price: K1,800
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used in: Corridors
Cupboard
- Price: K50
- Decorative Item
- Used in: Everywhere
Anatomy Poster
- Price: K80
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed
- Used in: Everywhere
Brain Anatomy Poster
- Price: K80
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed
- Used in: Everywhere
Eye Test Poster
- Price: K5
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Rorschach Poster
- Price: K15
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.
- Used in: Everywhere
Food Pyramid Poster
- Price: K15
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Cheesewater Canvas
- Price: K75
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Gasplank Canvas
- Price: K75
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.
- Used in: Everywhere
Fitzpocket Canvas
- Price: K80
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Mountains Painting
- Price: K100
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Beach Painting
- Price: K75
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Dog Painting
- Price: K75
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Certificate
- Price: K25
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Bronze Star Award
- Price: K100
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Silver Star Award
- Price: K150
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Gold Star Award
- Price: K200
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Notice Board
- Price: K50
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Drawings
- Price: K15
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Everywhere
Telephone
- Price: K45
- Provides Entertainment
Clock
- Price: K20
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness
- Used: Everywhere
Chair
- Price: K5
- Increase Comfort
- Used in: Most Rooms
Television
- Price: K75
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Staff Room
Medicine Cabinet
- Price: K400
- +1% Diagnosis, +1% Treatment
- Used in: Diagnosis Rooms, Some Treatment Rooms
Coffee Maker
- Price: K200
- Reduces Thirst, Gives Caffeine Buzz
- Used in: Most Rooms
Fireplace
- Price: K300
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Psychiatry
Diagnostic Bookcase
- Price: K175
- Increases Room Prestige, +2% Diagnosis Power
- Used in: Psychiatry
Treatment Bookcase
- Price: K200
- Increases Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power
- Used in: Psychiatry
Changing Screen
- Price: K50
- Decorative Item
- Used in: Psychiatry
Lamp
- Price: K75
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Psychiatry, Other Rooms
Rug
- Price: K200
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Some Rooms
Cannon
- Price: K60
- Decorative Item
- Used in: Clown Clinic
Circus Lights
- Price: K40
- Decorative Item
- Used in: Clown Clinic
Hay
- Price: K60
- Decorative item
- Used in: Clown Clinic
Research Monitors
- Price: K500
- Increases Research Speed, +1% Research
- Used in: Research Room
Drawing Board
- Price: $300
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room
Training Room
- Price: $300
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room
Whiteboard
- Price: $100
- Increase Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room, Research Room
Bean Bag
- Price: $400
- Increases Comfort
- Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room
Sofa
- Price: K120
- Increases Comfort
- Used in: Marketing Room
Armchair
- Price: K65
- Increases Comfort
- Used in: Marketing Room
Lava Lamp
- Price: K60
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room
Lamp
- Price: K60
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room
Rug
- Price: K200
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Marketing Room
Operation Monitor
- Price: K300
- Increase Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power
- Used in: Operating Theater
X-Ray Board
- Price: K35
- Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
- Used in: Operating Theater
Exercise Frame
- Price: K80
- Provides Entertainment
- Used in: Staff Room, Cardiology
Punching Bag
- Price: K150
- Increases Happiness
- Used in: Cardiology, Staff Room
Weighing Scales
- Price: K20
- Increases Room Prestige
- Used in: Diagnosis Rooms
Golden Sink
- Price: K60
- Increases Hygiene
- Used in: Toilets
Golden Hand Dryer
- Price: K60
- Increases Hygiene
- Used in: Toilets