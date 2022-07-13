Two Point Hospital Kudosh Farming Tips

Players in Two Points Hospital are responsible for building and running a vast network of hospitals in the fictional Two Point County. Kudosh Points are the main currency used in Two Point Hospital to purchase new products needed for construction and operating needs. It can be earned infinitely, and there are several methods to earn it.

However, the first step in Two Point Hospital is to learn how to acquire some in the first place. Our Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming Guide will help you farm some easy Kudosh Points in this hospital management simulator. We will look at all the ways you can unlock new facilities by earning Kudosh Points in Two Point Hospital.

Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming

Since you acquire Kudosh Points naturally as you advance through the game, amassing them is not a difficult effort. Therefore, you will have a respectable amount of Kudosh Points anytime you handle an emergency successfully.

One way of making Kudosh is to impress Health inspectors. You will gain Kudosh Points when health inspectors visit the hospital and comment on how well-kept the actual structure is. However, the fastest and most accurate way to earn K Points is through Career Goals.

The game’s menu has a separate tab where you may check the status of these; you should be looking at the Career tab. These are a collection of goals that range in difficulty and task type, such as treating a certain number of patients or making a certain amount of money, among others. Here is the list of some career goals that will get you some Kudosh

Performance Research

Concentrate on this research strategy of creating Kudosh once you have the funds to hire a full research staff and have improved this area to operate more effectively. You can do this to acquire 20 Kudosh at once.

Level Up Your Hospital

The maximum level for each hospital is 30, and you will earn a little bit more money as you level up your hospital. This means that when you design the ideal healthcare institution, there is a lot of potential to expand and earn Kudos.

Gain Star Ratings

Each hospital has the chance to receive three stars. Therefore, after earning the first star, you will receive 100 Kudosh; after receiving the second, 150; and after receiving the third, 200.

Complete Staff Challenges

You’ll face various tasks from the team, and they’re a quick and simple method to score ten Kudosh. Even though they are frequently fairly easy, you should put them off until you are certain your hospital will pass the test.

Impress Your VIP Guests

VIP visitors frequently desire to visit your hospital; if they have a positive experience, some will award you with ten or twenty Kudosh. But to ensure VIPs have a positive hospital impression, level up your rooms before they arrive.

Perform Well During Emergencies and Epidemics

Every hospital that has seen an illness outbreak will experience emergencies and epidemics, and it is your responsibility to treat them to benefit the local population. You will get between ten and fifteen Kudosh for treating a significant portion of the patients who come in, along with some money and a boost to your reputation.

Kudosh Items/Upgrades

All different items which can be bought for your hospital! Some items can be bought using Kudosh points while others will require dollars to buy.

Purple Bench

Price: K50

Increases comfort

Used in: Corridors

Silver Bench

Price: K50

Increases comfort

Used in: Corridors

Energy Drink Machine

Price: K200

Reduces Thirst

Gives Energy Buzz

Used in: Corridors, Staff Room

Luxury Snacks Machine

Price: K300

Reduces Hunger, Increases Happiness

Used in: Corridors, Staff Room

Big Bin

Price: K20

Increased litter capacity

Used in: Everywhere

Hand Sanitizer

Price: K150

Increases Hygeine

Used in: Everywhere

Small Radiator

Price: $100

Increases Temperature

Used in: Everywhere

Radiator

Price: $200

Increases Temperature

Used in: Everywhere

Large Radiator

Price: $300

Increases Temperature

Air Con Unit

Price: K75

Decreases Temperature

Used in: Everywhere

Small Air Con Unit

Price: K50

Decreases Temperature

Used in: Everywhere

Arcade Machine

Price: K500

Reduces Bordeom

Used in: Corridors, Staff Rooms

Gift Shop

Price: K1,200

Reduces Boredom, Increases Happiness

Used in: Corridors

Drinking Fountain

Price: K75

Reduces Thirst

Used in: Everywhere

Sweet Dispenser

Price: K45

Used in: Everywhere

Magazine Rack

Price: K50

Reduces Boredom

Used in: Corridors

Rosebush

Price: K500

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Everywhere

Sunflower

Price: K400

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Everywhere

Yucca

Price: K50

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Everywhere

Cactus

Price: K200

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Everywhere

Display Skeleton

Price: K300

Increases Hospital Attractiveness, 1% Training Speed

Used in: Everywhere

Anatomy Model

Price: K200

Increases Hospital Attractiveness, +1% Training Speed

Used in: Everywhere

Indoor Fountain

Price: K900

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Corridors

Large Fountain

Price: K1,800

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used in: Corridors

Cupboard

Price: K50

Decorative Item

Used in: Everywhere

Anatomy Poster

Price: K80

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed

Used in: Everywhere

Brain Anatomy Poster

Price: K80

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed

Used in: Everywhere

Eye Test Poster

Price: K5

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Rorschach Poster

Price: K15

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.

Used in: Everywhere

Food Pyramid Poster

Price: K15

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Cheesewater Canvas

Price: K75

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Gasplank Canvas

Price: K75

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.

Used in: Everywhere

Fitzpocket Canvas

Price: K80

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Mountains Painting

Price: K100

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Beach Painting

Price: K75

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Dog Painting

Price: K75

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Certificate

Price: K25

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Bronze Star Award

Price: K100

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Silver Star Award

Price: K150

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Gold Star Award

Price: K200

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Notice Board

Price: K50

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Drawings

Price: K15

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Everywhere

Telephone

Price: K45

Provides Entertainment

Clock

Price: K20

Increases Hospital Attractiveness

Used: Everywhere

Chair

Price: K5

Increase Comfort

Used in: Most Rooms

Television

Price: K75

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Staff Room

Medicine Cabinet

Price: K400

+1% Diagnosis, +1% Treatment

Used in: Diagnosis Rooms, Some Treatment Rooms

Coffee Maker

Price: K200

Reduces Thirst, Gives Caffeine Buzz

Used in: Most Rooms

Fireplace

Price: K300

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Psychiatry

Diagnostic Bookcase

Price: K175

Increases Room Prestige, +2% Diagnosis Power

Used in: Psychiatry

Treatment Bookcase

Price: K200

Increases Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power

Used in: Psychiatry

Changing Screen

Price: K50

Decorative Item

Used in: Psychiatry

Lamp

Price: K75

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Psychiatry, Other Rooms

Rug

Price: K200

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Some Rooms

Cannon

Price: K60

Decorative Item

Used in: Clown Clinic

Circus Lights

Price: K40

Decorative Item

Used in: Clown Clinic

Hay

Price: K60

Decorative item

Used in: Clown Clinic

Research Monitors

Price: K500

Increases Research Speed, +1% Research

Used in: Research Room

Drawing Board

Price: $300

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room

Training Room

Price: $300

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room

Whiteboard

Price: $100

Increase Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room, Research Room

Bean Bag

Price: $400

Increases Comfort

Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room

Sofa

Price: K120

Increases Comfort

Used in: Marketing Room

Armchair

Price: K65

Increases Comfort

Used in: Marketing Room

Lava Lamp

Price: K60

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room

Lamp

Price: K60

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room

Rug

Price: K200

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Marketing Room

Operation Monitor

Price: K300

Increase Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power

Used in: Operating Theater

X-Ray Board

Price: K35

Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige

Used in: Operating Theater

Exercise Frame

Price: K80

Provides Entertainment

Used in: Staff Room, Cardiology

Punching Bag

Price: K150

Increases Happiness

Used in: Cardiology, Staff Room

Weighing Scales

Price: K20

Increases Room Prestige

Used in: Diagnosis Rooms

Golden Sink

Price: K60

Increases Hygiene

Used in: Toilets

Golden Hand Dryer