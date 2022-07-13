Two Point Hospital Kudosh Farming Tips

Players in Two Points Hospital are responsible for building and running a vast network of hospitals in the fictional Two Point County. Kudosh Points are the main currency used in Two Point Hospital to purchase new products needed for construction and operating needs. It can be earned infinitely, and there are several methods to earn it.

However, the first step in Two Point Hospital is to learn how to acquire some in the first place. Our Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming Guide will help you farm some easy Kudosh Points in this hospital management simulator. We will look at all the ways you can unlock new facilities by earning Kudosh Points in Two Point Hospital.

Two Point Hospital Kudosh Points Farming

Since you acquire Kudosh Points naturally as you advance through the game, amassing them is not a difficult effort. Therefore, you will have a respectable amount of Kudosh Points anytime you handle an emergency successfully.

One way of making Kudosh is to impress Health inspectors. You will gain Kudosh Points when health inspectors visit the hospital and comment on how well-kept the actual structure is. However, the fastest and most accurate way to earn K Points is through Career Goals.

The game’s menu has a separate tab where you may check the status of these; you should be looking at the Career tab. These are a collection of goals that range in difficulty and task type, such as treating a certain number of patients or making a certain amount of money, among others. Here is the list of some career goals that will get you some Kudosh

Performance Research

Concentrate on this research strategy of creating Kudosh once you have the funds to hire a full research staff and have improved this area to operate more effectively. You can do this to acquire 20 Kudosh at once.

Level Up Your Hospital

The maximum level for each hospital is 30, and you will earn a little bit more money as you level up your hospital. This means that when you design the ideal healthcare institution, there is a lot of potential to expand and earn Kudos.

Gain Star Ratings

Each hospital has the chance to receive three stars. Therefore, after earning the first star, you will receive 100 Kudosh; after receiving the second, 150; and after receiving the third, 200.

Complete Staff Challenges

You’ll face various tasks from the team, and they’re a quick and simple method to score ten Kudosh. Even though they are frequently fairly easy, you should put them off until you are certain your hospital will pass the test.

Impress Your VIP Guests

VIP visitors frequently desire to visit your hospital; if they have a positive experience, some will award you with ten or twenty Kudosh. But to ensure VIPs have a positive hospital impression, level up your rooms before they arrive.

Perform Well During Emergencies and Epidemics

Every hospital that has seen an illness outbreak will experience emergencies and epidemics, and it is your responsibility to treat them to benefit the local population. You will get between ten and fifteen Kudosh for treating a significant portion of the patients who come in, along with some money and a boost to your reputation.

Kudosh Items/Upgrades

All different items which can be bought for your hospital! Some items can be bought using Kudosh points while others will require dollars to buy.

Purple Bench

  • Price: K50
  • Increases comfort
  • Used in: Corridors

Silver Bench

  • Price: K50
  • Increases comfort
  • Used in: Corridors

Energy Drink Machine

  • Price: K200
  • Reduces Thirst
  • Gives Energy Buzz
  • Used in: Corridors, Staff Room

Luxury Snacks Machine

  • Price: K300
  • Reduces Hunger, Increases Happiness
  • Used in: Corridors, Staff Room

Big Bin

  • Price: K20
  • Increased litter capacity
  • Used in: Everywhere

Hand Sanitizer

  • Price: K150
  • Increases Hygeine
  • Used in: Everywhere

Small Radiator

  • Price: $100
  • Increases Temperature
  • Used in: Everywhere

Radiator

  • Price: $200
  • Increases Temperature
  • Used in: Everywhere

Large Radiator

  • Price: $300
  • Increases Temperature

Air Con Unit

  • Price: K75
  • Decreases Temperature
  • Used in: Everywhere

Small Air Con Unit

  • Price: K50
  • Decreases Temperature
  • Used in: Everywhere

Arcade Machine

  • Price: K500
  • Reduces Bordeom
  • Used in: Corridors, Staff Rooms

Gift Shop

  • Price: K1,200
  • Reduces Boredom, Increases Happiness
  • Used in: Corridors

Drinking Fountain

  • Price: K75
  • Reduces Thirst
  • Used in: Everywhere

Sweet Dispenser

  • Price: K45
  • Used in: Everywhere

Magazine Rack

  • Price: K50
  • Reduces Boredom
  • Used in: Corridors

Rosebush

  • Price: K500
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Everywhere

Sunflower

  • Price: K400
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Everywhere

Yucca

  • Price: K50
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Everywhere

Cactus

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Everywhere

Display Skeleton

  • Price: K300
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness, 1% Training Speed
  • Used in: Everywhere

Anatomy Model

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness, +1% Training Speed
  • Used in: Everywhere

Indoor Fountain

  • Price: K900
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Corridors

Large Fountain

  • Price: K1,800
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used in: Corridors

Cupboard

  • Price: K50
  • Decorative Item
  • Used in: Everywhere

Anatomy Poster

  • Price: K80
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed
  • Used in: Everywhere

Brain Anatomy Poster

  • Price: K80
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige, +1% Training Speed
  • Used in: Everywhere

Eye Test Poster

  • Price: K5
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Rorschach Poster

  • Price: K15
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.
  • Used in: Everywhere

Food Pyramid Poster

  • Price: K15
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Cheesewater Canvas

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Gasplank Canvas

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige.
  • Used in: Everywhere

Fitzpocket Canvas

  • Price: K80
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Mountains Painting

  • Price: K100
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Beach Painting

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Dog Painting

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Certificate

  • Price: K25
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Bronze Star Award

  • Price: K100
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Silver Star Award

  • Price: K150
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Gold Star Award

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Notice Board

  • Price: K50
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Drawings

  • Price: K15
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Everywhere

Telephone

  • Price: K45
  • Provides Entertainment

Clock

  • Price: K20
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness
  • Used: Everywhere

Chair

  • Price: K5
  • Increase Comfort
  • Used in: Most Rooms

Television

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Staff Room

Medicine Cabinet

  • Price: K400
  • +1% Diagnosis, +1% Treatment
  • Used in: Diagnosis Rooms, Some Treatment Rooms

Coffee Maker

  • Price: K200
  • Reduces Thirst, Gives Caffeine Buzz
  • Used in: Most Rooms

Fireplace

  • Price: K300
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Psychiatry

Diagnostic Bookcase

  • Price: K175
  • Increases Room Prestige, +2% Diagnosis Power
  • Used in: Psychiatry

Treatment Bookcase

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power
  • Used in: Psychiatry

Changing Screen

  • Price: K50
  • Decorative Item
  • Used in: Psychiatry

Lamp

  • Price: K75
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Psychiatry, Other Rooms

Rug

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Some Rooms

Cannon

  • Price: K60
  • Decorative Item
  • Used in: Clown Clinic

Circus Lights

  • Price: K40
  • Decorative Item
  • Used in: Clown Clinic

Hay

  • Price: K60
  • Decorative item
  • Used in: Clown Clinic

Research Monitors

  • Price: K500
  • Increases Research Speed, +1% Research
  • Used in: Research Room

Drawing Board

  • Price: $300
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Training Room

  • Price: $300
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Whiteboard

  • Price: $100
  • Increase Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room, Research Room

Bean Bag

  • Price: $400
  • Increases Comfort
  • Used in: Marketing Room, Training Room

Sofa

  • Price: K120
  • Increases Comfort
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Armchair

  • Price: K65
  • Increases Comfort
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Lava Lamp

  • Price: K60
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Lamp

  • Price: K60
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Rug

  • Price: K200
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Marketing Room

Operation Monitor

  • Price: K300
  • Increase Room Prestige, +2% Treatment Power
  • Used in: Operating Theater

X-Ray Board

  • Price: K35
  • Increases Hospital Attractiveness and Room Prestige
  • Used in: Operating Theater

Exercise Frame

  • Price: K80
  • Provides Entertainment
  • Used in: Staff Room, Cardiology

Punching Bag

  • Price: K150
  • Increases Happiness
  • Used in: Cardiology, Staff Room

Weighing Scales

  • Price: K20
  • Increases Room Prestige
  • Used in: Diagnosis Rooms

Golden Sink

  • Price: K60
  • Increases Hygiene
  • Used in: Toilets

Golden Hand Dryer

  • Price: K60
  • Increases Hygiene
  • Used in: Toilets

