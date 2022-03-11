Triangle Strategy Endings Guide

If you’re looking to find out how many different endings there are in Triangle Strategy, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you all of the different endings in the game, as well as what you need to do to get them.

How Many Endings Are There in Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy is a brilliant RPG game that allows players to choose their own journey as they play through it. While playing through this game, the choices you make will significantly impact how the rest of the game plays out.

And because of that, there are 4 different endings in the game. The endings you get are based on the Conviction you have the most at that point.

This means that the route you take in the game can either be Morality, Liberty, or Utility, which makes for three endings. And the fourth ending is known as the “Golden Ending,” which is the perfect ending to the game.

How to Unlock Different Endings in Triangle Strategy

As mentioned previously, the ending you get in Triangle Strategy depends on the Conviction you have the most of when you end the game.

Since there are 3 different Convictions – Morality, Liberty, and Utility, to unlock their respective endings, you’ll need to make an effort to earn that Conviction as much as you can.

To unlock each of these endings, you’ll need to put around 50 hours into Triangle Strategy for each ending.

If you’re unsure how each type of Conviction is earned in the game, the list below contains all of the different ways you can gain each Conviction in Triangle Strategy.

How to Gain Morality

While outside of battle, Morality can be gained in the following ways:

Exchanging kudos for items.

Speaking to NPCs.

Taking part in Mock Battles.

Upgrading classes and weapons of those characters that are aligned with Morality.

Voting for or winning votes for Morality-aligned votes at the Scale of Conviction.

During Battle, Morality can be gained in the following ways:

Ending a turn without performing an action or moving.

Fortifying teammates.

Winning a battle that has the same recommended level as your army.

Winning a battle without killing enemies.

How to Gain Liberty

While outside of battle, Liberty can be gained in the following ways:

Buying items from shops using coins.

Examining all kinds of objects.

Upgrading classes and weapons of those characters that are aligned with Liberty.

Using units for battle that are not recommended.

Voting for or winning votes for Liberty-aligned votes at the Scale of Conviction.

During battle, Liberty can be gained in the following ways:

Stealing items.

Healing your teammates.

Winning a battle using an army that has a higher level than the recommended level.

How to Gain Utility

While outside of battle, Utility can be gained in the following ways:

Buying coins from shops using random items.

Collecting all items and information that you find.

Upgrading classes and weapons of those characters that are aligned with Utility.

Using recommended units for battle.

Voting for or winning votes for Utility-aligned votes at the Scale of Conviction.

During battle, Utility can be gained in the following ways:

Collecting spoils and using quietuses.

Weakening enemy units and killing them all even when it’s not necessary.

Winning a battle using an army that has a lower level than the recommended level.

How to Unlock the Golden Ending

The process of unlocking the Golden Ending is completely different than that of the other endings. When trying to unlock the Golden Ending, the Conviction you have does not matter at all.

The only thing that matters is the decisions you take in the game. Ergo, to unlock the Golden Ending in, you need to follow our Triangle Strategy Golden Ending guide and follow along with each step.

If you fail to follow even a single step, you won’t be able to get the Golden Ending, and your whole run will be spoiled.