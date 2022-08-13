Tower of Fantasy Astra Gold Nucleus Locations Guide

Since the open-world of Tower of Fantasy is quite large and packed with details, finding Gold Nucleus by yourself can be a very tedious task. So to make things easier for you, this guide will show you all the spots in the starting region, Astra in Tower of Fantasy where you can find Gold Nucleus.

The Gold Nucleus currency in Tower of Fantasy is one of the three unique Nucleus currencies. Though it is not as abundant as Black Nucleus, it can still be found in the game world, unlike Red Nucleus.

Tower of Fantasy Astra Gold Nucleus Locations

If you want to perform the regular Gacha Pulls in Tower of Fantasy, AKA “Special Orders”, you’ll need a currency called Gold Nucleus.

You may think that you’ll need to spend real-life money to get Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy, but that’s not the case at all. You can easily farm Gold Nucleus in the game even if you’re a free-to-play player.

The best way to farm Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy is through exploration. There are Gold Nucleus capsules present all over the world of Aida. Some of them are located in the open, while some require you to solve a quick puzzle.

But if you know exactly where to look before you go out finding Gold Nucleus in the open, you’ll be able to find the capsules easily. This is what our guide will be helping you out with.

Gold Nucleus capsules have a tendency to spawn high up in the air, so make sure you’re looking in all directions when you’re trying to find these capsules.

Another thing to look out for are large blue flowers. These blue flowers usually offer Gold Nucleus capsules in exchange for Elemental Slime.

Astra Gold Nucleus #1

The first Gold Nucleus is located on the other side of the river from the Ring of Echos area, near the following coordinates (-550.3, 673.8)

After crossing the river, climb up to the top of the mountain to your left. Once you’re at the very top, you’ll see a large blue. If you feed this blue flower an Elemental Slime, it will toss a Gold Nucleus at you.

Astra Gold Nucleus #2 & #3

The second and third Gold Nucleus are located in the Rusty Belt, which can be found near the northern edge of the Astra area.

Once there, head inside the building and go all the way up the stairs. Once you’re inside the hollow sphere at the top of the building, start climbing up using the platforms inside.

Grab the first Gold Nucleus from the ledge before using a jetpack to grab the second one, which is suspended in the air.

Astra Gold Nucleus #4

The fourth Gold Nucleus is located right next to the Astra Osmium Tower. Once you’re at the tower, head towards the river next to it and you’ll see a Gold Nucleus floating right above it.

Use your jetpack to snatch the Gold Nucleus out of the air.

Astra Gold Nucleus #5

The fifth Gold Nucleus is located in the Crimson Pillars area, which is present near the southern edge of the Astra area.

Once you’re in this area, head to the following coordinates: (-606.2, 937.7). When you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find three mushrooms in front of you. These three mushrooms will have varying sizes.

Jump on top of the smallest mushroom first, then hop onto the medium-sized one, then hop onto the largest mushroom. If you do so successfully, a Gold Nucleus will spawn in front of you.

Astra Gold Nucleus #6

The sixth Gold Nucleus is located near the western edge of the river in Astra, at the following coordinates (-816.2, 792.0).

You’ll find this Gold Nucleus floating above the river right before the entrance of the Astra Shelter.

Astra Gold Nucleus #7

The seventh Gold Nucleus is located to the south of Barrenstown, at the following coordinates (-487.9, 954.0).

Once you’re at these coordinates, you’ll find a small enemy base. Defeat all the enemies in the area and then grab the Gold Nucleus from the elevated platform.