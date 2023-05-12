Torchlight 2 Engineer Builds Guide



Torchlight 2 Engineer builds move away from the conventional dogma that surrounds the profession in most games, and instead gives the class some neat twists and a bit of flavor to make him effective in just about every situation.

With a powerful set of tanking, damage, and crowd control abilities at hand, the Engineer has the luxury to take up the role of just about any kind of character in co-op, and also has enough in him to combine these attributes and venture forth all alone.

For more help on Torchlight 2, read our Embermage, Outlander and Berserker Builds.

Torchlight 2 Engineer Builds

This guide will provide you with a few Engineer builds. Note that the Stats of the builds are not hard-and-fast, and are meant only to give you an idea of the point distribution.

Engineer Build #1

Stats

Strength 260

Dexterity 85

Focus 30

Vitality 160

Skills

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Blitz

Flamer Hammer (15/15)

Onslaught (15/15)

Storm Burst (5/15)

Heavy Lifting (15/15)

Supercharge (10/15)

Coup de Grace (15/15)

Construction

Healing Bot (15/15)

Gun Bot (15/15)

Bulwark (15/15)

Fire and Spark (15/15)

Aegis

Charge Reconstruction (15/15)

With focus primarily on the Blitz and Construction trees, this build attempts to make most out of the Engineer’s damage capabilities, with primary focus on the Hammer-related skills.

You might be surprised at the 5 passive skills used, but a good Hammer build is one which utilizes the strong damage-increasing passives of the Engineer, which are overall extremely reliable.

When you combine the effects of Flame Hammer, Onslaught, Heavy Lifting, Supercharge, and Coup de Grace and destroy your target, provided the on-hit effects of Heavy Lifting triggers.

The 5 points in Storm Burst are mainly for added mobility, and unless you feel you can afford to sacrifice something from other regions to invest in it, there is really no need to.

The Construction tree is more utility based in this build, with focus on getting some healing with the Healing Bot, and a bit of added fire support from the passives and the Gun Bot.

Aegis has the lone Charge Reconstruction maxed out for obvious purposes. This is a great little passive that scales with player level, and remains overall very useful throughout.

Engineer Build #2

Stats

Strength 225

Dexterity 157

Focus 35

Vitality 116

Skills

Blitz

Heavy Lifting (15/15)

Coup de Grace (15/15)

Construction

Healing Bot (15/15)

Blast Cannon (15/15)

Gun Bot (15/15)

Sledge Bot (15/15)

Bulwark (15/15)

Fire and Spark (15/15)

Aegis

Aegis of Fate (15/15)

Your main skill for this cannon-based build is Blast Cannon. Apart from that, the main objective should be to use your bots, of which there are 3.

Fire & Spark and Bulwark are a must-have for any Construction based build, and Heavy Lifting along with Coup de Grace allows you to do great with your standard hits when you run out of mana.

For stats, make sure to go for Strength and Dexterity – there is no real reason to invest in Focus here, because Heavy Lifting is more than enough to give you good damage with standard abilities, and the Healing Bot along with mana potions should be sufficient enough.

Vitality is important, but it gets the third priority since this in not a tank build, and the Engineer is equipped well with defensive abilities to keep him alive for a long time.

Build #3

Stats

Strength 265

Dexterity 0

Focus 5

Vitality 265

Skills

Blitz

Seismic Slam (10/15)

Onslaught (5/15)

Supercharge (15/15)

Construction

Healing Bot (15/15)

Spider Mines (15/15)

Bulwark (15/15)

Fire and Spark (15/15)

Aegis

Sword and Board (15/15)

Aegis of Fate (15/15)

This is an all-out tanking built, suited well if you are playing co-op or looking to solo in difficult situations. Personally, I would state this as the safest way to play the Engineer without compromising too much on damage.

On the first look, it may seem a little lacking in power, but the huge stat investment in Strength, along with the ridiculously large amount of crowd control; you get a super-effective build that requires no more than just a lot of armor, some decent items, and a wise mind.

Your bread-and-butter damage skills here are Seismic Slam and Onslaught, along with the brilliant passive Super Charge. Though not much has been invested in these Active Skills, they are more than viable for their status effects and general output.

For defenses, your primary healing and mana regen source is the Healing Bot. The Spider Bots are fanastic, because each one has a chance for an upgraded explosion, which can do plenty of damage.

The other armor defenses come mainly from Bulwark, Sword and Board, and Aegis of Fate. Shield Bash and Forcefield are very useful defensive-offensive abilities, and overall should give you enough to survive the most gruesome of foes.

Build #4

Stats

Strength 237

Dexterity 110

Focus 0

Vitality 158

Skills

Blitz

Seismic Slam (15/15)

Onslaught (15/15)

Supercharge (15/15)

Construction

Healing Bot (15/15)

Bulwark (15/15)

Fire and Spark (15/15)

Aegis

Shield Bash (15/15)

Sword and Board (15/15)

Aegis of Fate

This hybrid build is a mix of aggression, tanking, and passive damaging-dealing.

Aggression comes from the 45 points in Blitz, which are distributed in Seismic Slam, Onslaught, and the passive Supercharge. This combination will give you a good mix of damage with your shield-and-whatever combination.

Of course, the Strength and Dexterity combo also give you a large amount of damage boost, with both flat damage increase and Critical Hit Chance also increased.

For tanking, you have a lot of defensive passive and active options at hand. Healing Bot again acts as the main source of healing and mana generation, thus not requiring much investment in Focus.

Vitality is an essential factor, and will hence get the second-highest amount of stat points, second only to Strength.

For passive damage-dealing, you have your long ranged Blast Cannon, which will require some witty positioning, and also the crowd control from Shield Bash, which more of a tanking skill, but is very good if you mix it up with Supercharge.

Engineer Build #5

Skills

Blitz

Seismic Slam 15

Onslaught 5

Emberquake 15

Heavy Lifting 15

Supercharge 15

Coup de Grace 5

Construction

Healing Bot 15

Fire and Spark 15

Charge Domination 1

Aegis

Forcefield 15

Immobilization Copter 15

Charge Reconstitution 1

Stats

For Stats you just need to keep a ratio of 4:1 with Strength:Dexterity and when dexterity has 53 points, put all the remaining points to strength.

This engineer build is quite simple but effective and powerful. It will have the armor expert spell with level 4 and adrenaline rush, weapon expertise and concentration spells as well.

Keep in mind that you might get hard time if you haven’t got to the first level of the emberquake.

Torchlight 2 Engineer Build #6

Skills

Blitz

Seismic Slam 15

Onslaught 5

Emberquake 15

Supercharge 15

Construction

Healing Bot 15

Fire and Spark 15

Charge Domination 1

Aegis

Forcefield 15

Immobilization Copter 15

Sword and Board 1

Charge Reconstitution 1

Stats

As an entry level you need to put 1 star in dexterity and 2 in focus and vitality. You need to get dexterity to 53 points and then start spending 3 points on focus and 2 points on vitality.

You should keep dexterity 53 as it will give 10% dodge and 10% critical hit chance. Keep focus on seismic slam and emberquake as they are the main source of damage in this build.

It will be a powerful build having blocking spell at level 4 and weapon expertise, concentration and haste spells as well.